10 Anatomy Questions Kids Ask

Human anatomy and physiology are the studies of what our body is made of and how it works. This information can be very useful in everyday life. At least then, so as not to be influenced by popular myths. An active interest in one’s own body awakens even in early childhood, and therefore anatomy is one of the most fascinating sections of the biology school subject.

10 popular questions from children about the structure of the human body and talks about scientific opening in 2021.

Is it true that we see objects differently than animals?

Animals of different species in the process of evolution adapted to environmental conditions in their own way. Because of this, they formed different organs of vision from each other. For example, dogs have only two types of light-sensitive receptors in their retinas, so they don’t see the world as colorful as humans. But four-legged friends are much better than a person in the dark: probably, their ancient ancestors preferred to hunt at dusk or at night.

For the same reason, birds, many of which hunt in flight, have much sharper eyesight than ours. They simply need “optical sights”, because this is the only way to notice a small animal in the grass from a great height, moving very quickly. Some insects even see in the ultraviolet range – this is necessary in order to better notice flowers with nutritious nectar. And the mantis shrimp has the most “superheroic” vision: it perceives not only ultraviolet but also infrared (thermal) radiation. This predator has as many as 12 types of receptors, which is 3-4 times more than in birds and mammals. He quickly rotates his eyes in different directions independently of each other, getting, in fact, two 360-degree pictures at once. All this data is processed by a special structure, which evolution has awarded the mantis shrimp for lightning attacks on prey.

According to one theory, people lost their visual acuity in the process of evolution. Veronika Seider from Germany can distinguish faces at a distance of 1.5 km and a huge number of shades, which may be an accidental legacy of distant ancestors whose survival depended on successful hunting. By the way, recent studies have shown that caffeine affects the skill of tracking moving objects, and cocoa affects the sharpness of human vision in the dark (but the discovered phenomenon requires further study). Curious data have been obtained on the effect of dark red light in the morning: three minutes of exposure can improve for a week cone function in the elderly to that of the young. If further research confirms this, there may be a new method that will allow you to maintain a good vision for many years.

Why do some people get water in their noses and out through their ears? And why is it customary to say “ear-throat-nose”?

Our nasal passages open into the nasopharynx (in a simple way – into the throat). On the back wall of the nasopharynx, there are two small openings – they end with the Eustachian tube. The other end of this tube opens into the middle ear – the place where special auditory ossicles are located. From this section, water cannot enter the ear canal and “leak out” because the eardrum interferes with it. Another thing is if there are holes in it, this is an anomaly, but it happens, and a person may not even be aware of it.

By the way, in medicine, the internal cavities of the nasopharynx, larynx, middle ear, sinuses of the facial bones are a single system. Often, inflammation that has arisen in one place spreads to the entire “space”. Therefore, the treatment is carried out by one specialist – an otorhinolaryngologist, or briefly an ENT doctor.

Why do we need two circulatory systems: venous and arterial?

In fact, there is only one circulatory system. It is made up of vessels: veins that carry blood to the heart and arteries that carry blood away from the heart. Arteries and veins are connected by capillaries. Together, they are combined into two circles of blood circulation: small and large. Our lungs are permeated with small circle capillaries, they absorb oxygen. And in the capillaries of the large circle, O2 passes from the blood into the cells.

Oxygen is needed by the cells of the body to produce energy for life. By the way, despite the fact that people have been studying anatomy since the dawn of civilization and the technological age brought many discoveries in it, the human body is still an inexhaustible field for research – just like elementary particles or the structure of the Universe. For example, a team of scientists recently discovered that goats, which are very similar in structure to humans, have a natural backup pacemaker in their hearts. This work can greatly change our understanding of the anatomy of the organ.

Is it true that a person exists in symbiosis with a million bacteria?

It really is. It is estimated that there are three times more bacteria in our body than our own cells – that is, about 100 trillion. Symbiosis is when organisms benefit each other. People give food to bacteria in the form of undigested food leftovers in the intestines or in the form of dead cells on the skin. And the microscopic “partners” of a person – or microflora – help digest coarse fiber and provide the body with some vitamins.

Scientists are actively studying microflora and trying to find out its effect on immunity and the development of certain diseases. So, the real sensation was the discovery that the transplantation of microbes from young mice to old ones led to an improvement in the general condition and, specifically, memory, the ability to navigate in space, and cognitive functions. In addition, the symbionts may hold the key to unraveling the secret of centenarians. Scientists have found that in centennial people, the microflora has its own natural features.

Can a human brain be transplanted into an android?

The brain is closely connected with all other organs in our body, which means that it will die when removed. However, technology is evolving rapidly and sometimes unpredictably. There are a lot of brain experiments being done today to develop human mental abilities and raise medicine to a new level. For example, Japanese scientists were able to “breathe life” into the brain cells of a dead pig, which is of great importance in the treatment of stroke and traumatic brain injury, and also maintained the autonomous existence of living mouse brain tissue for several weeks.

Russian scientists are also not far behind: they are developing a brain implant, which, according to the hypothesis, can restore partial vision to the blind even in the complete absence of eyes. Theoretically, with its help, they will be able to distinguish the contours of objects. The idea is that the device will receive information not from the organs of vision, but from external video cameras and a microcomputer. So far, tests have only been conducted on mice.

So a brain transplant is far from the most important and interesting task facing cyber- and biotechnologists. A person doesn’t need an android body to get a second life. It is much more relevant to create a neural interface to control all electronic devices wirelessly. This will greatly help those who suffer from severe ailments such as complete or partial paralysis. By the way, a group of scientists has already managed to connect the human brain to a Windows 10 computer.

Why do some smells seem pleasant to us, while others do not?

The feeling of an “unpleasant” smell helps us avoid various dangers. Probably, in the process of evolution, it so happened that only those organisms survived that distinguished unpleasant “aromas”, avoided them, and, thus, did not die. For example, we are disgusted by the smell of spoiled foods (first of all, protein – meat or eggs). Those human ancestors who in the distant past did not feel this and ate rotten food, for obvious reasons, did not leave offspring.

But the feeling of “pleasantness” of smell, probably, evolved due to the fact that our ancient ancestors ate fruits. It will sound a little strange, but it is beneficial for the fruits to be eaten, so there was a joint evolution: the more pleasant the smell, the more likely they are to be found by an animal that, in the process of digestion, spreads the seeds over a large area.

The human nose is a unique tool that analyzes the state of the environment, and not only in order to choose safe food. For example, there is interesting evidence that the smell of women’s tears reduces the production of the “male” hormone testosterone in men by 30%. This probably also makes evolutionary sense (tears are a signal that it is time to reduce the level of aggression).

Why is the spinal cord called that? Does he think and make decisions?

In ancient times, people called the word “brain” any soft substance in our body. With this word, they denoted the contents of a hard skull, vertebrae, bones. Our ancestors did not immediately guess about the purpose of the brain.

As for the functions of the spinal cord, it is basically a conductor between the brain and other parts of the body. But he can “make” some decisions himself. For example, when we pull our hand away from something hot, the corresponding command is given to us by the spinal cord (because this must be done quickly and there is no time to consult with the main command center – the brain).

Why does the head keep spinning after the carousel has already stopped?

Inside the ear (deep in the skull) there is a special organ called the inner ear. Its structure includes semicircular canals filled with fluid that moves when a person turns his head. After the carousel stops, this liquid overflows by inertia, so it seems to people that the movement in a circle has not stopped.

It is part of the vestibular system, which allows eye movements, posture, and balance to be coordinated. By the way, the carousel is not the only thing that can be disorienting. For example, cosmonauts have a hard time in weightlessness – their vestibular apparatus “fails” without gravity. Those who spend a lot of time in orbit even form new neural connections in the brain, as they have to focus only on sight.

Is it true that by the end of the day we are lower than in the morning?

Truth. In a vertical position, under the influence of gravity, the intervertebral discs become thinner, and “straighten out” overnight.

Which bacteria is more: beneficial or dangerous?

There are many more “good” beneficial bacteria on Earth than dangerous ones for humans. In addition to the human microflora, there are cyanobacteria, which, like plants, produce oxygen. Iron bacteria form deposits of metal, much needed by the industry. In addition, man has learned to use microorganisms to produce medicines. Bacteria “transplant” a gene for a protein, which starts the chain of its production. For example, all the insulin that diabetics use today is made in this way. Bacteria are also actively used in the production of food, in particular fermented and sour-milk products.

It is worth mentioning the global mission of bacteria on Earth. When any organism dies, its constituent particles must be returned to the circulation of substances. This task is performed by bacteria together with fungi. If all bacteria disappear, the circulation of substances will stop and all living things will die.

Today, scientists are trying to figure out how bacteria behave outside the planet, because humanity is actively exploring outer space. It has been found that “bad” bacteria like salmonella become more contagious in lower gravity. And the Pseudomonas aeruginosa grows additional “armor”, which conventional means are no longer suitable for combat. Let’s hope that the “good” bacteria will acquire super strength in space to protect humans.