10 risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease identified 15 years before symptoms

In the vast majority of cases, Alzheimer’s disease can be diagnosed already at the stage of cognitive impairment, when the disease progresses. In new work, scientists from France managed to identify ten reasons that, 15 years before symptoms, can signal the risks of developing an incurable disease.

Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia, develops over many years without any symptoms. Cognitive decline, incoordination, and other signs may be the first signs of the disease. And although Alzheimer’s disease is not yet curable, the sooner a person begins to engage in prevention, the higher the chance of delaying or slowing down the disease.

Realizing this, scientists at the Brain Institute in Paris analyzed data from nearly 80,000 patients to determine risk factors for the disease. As a result of this work, they were able to compile the top 10 pathologies that indicate an increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease 15 years before the symptoms, writes Medical Express.

In total, scientists assessed the relationship for 123 factors.

Depression tops the list, followed by anxiety, stress, hearing loss, constipation, cervical spondylitis, memory loss, fatigue, falls, and sudden weight loss.

“The associations made allowed us to confirm known associations such as hearing problems and depression, and other lesser-known factors or early symptoms such as cervical spondyloarthritis and constipation,” the authors commented.

The scientists hope that the data will allow doctors to be more attentive to these risk factors and draw people’s attention to the risks of dementia in the future. In further studies, they plan to confirm their results, as well as to determine the general basis of these diseases and their associated features.

A completely implicit risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease, new research has shown, may be respiratory viruses. Scientists have found that viruses can move from the nasopharynx to the brain, provoking symptoms characteristic of neurodegeneration.