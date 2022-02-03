12 countries report unusual cases of severe hepatitis in children

It is reported that the mysterious infection is quite severe and can affect healthy children immediately after birth. Seventeen patients have already undergone liver transplantation. Meanwhile, scientists do not yet know what triggered the outbreak.

The World Health Organization reports at least 169 unusual cases of hepatitis in children in 12 countries and one child death. These include the UK, Spain, Israel, USA, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Italy, France, Norway, Romania, and Belgium. The overwhelming number – 114 cases – was noted in the UK, writes Stat, meanwhile, every day the numbers are growing.

“While these numbers are not large, the consequences were quite severe,” commented WHO spokesman and expert on high-threat pathogens Richard Peabody.

Of the 169 cases, 17 patients have already undergone liver transplantation. Scientists note that the age of the diseased varies from one month to 16 years, but most patients are less than 5-10 years old.

The first case was registered in the United States in the state of Alabama in the fall of 2021, but the situation is now becoming more widespread. Meanwhile, scientists do not yet know the cause of the development of severe hepatitis, which is usually extremely rare in healthy children. One hypothesis is adenovirus: 71 children were confirmed to have adenovirus infection, and 18 of them had adenovirus 41.

Adenovirus 41 is known to be associated with the development of hepatitis in immunocompromised children, but so far there has been no evidence that it provokes severe cases of liver inflammation in previously healthy children. Currently, scientists are studying whether the virus could mutate and lead to these consequences.

Meanwhile, despite the presence of adenovirus at the time of detection of hepatitis, 20 patients were diagnosed with COVID-19, and another 19 were co-infected with adenovirus and COVID-19. It is noted that the majority of children were not vaccinated against COVID-19, so the potential impact of vaccines on cases of hepatitis was excluded.

Among other hypotheses, scientists consider the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic: prolonged quarantine could have made children more susceptible to developing serious diseases due to social distancing and wearing masks.

It is noted that against the background of these events, children were less ill with colds and other infections.

So far, scientists are not sure about any of the assumptions and will soon be actively studying the features of adenovirus found in patients.

