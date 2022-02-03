4 eclipses (including one very rare) expected in 2023

For astronomy buffs, 2023 promises to be an eventful year, including solar and lunar eclipses and “quality” meteor showers, and even the passage of a comet. Here’s what’s in store for us, in order of appearance.

January and February

The dance of the sky will be opened by the Quadrantida meteor shower, the peak of which is expected on the night of January 3-4, a few hours before sunrise. However, observations will be interfered with by moonlight. Rains of “small” shooting stars are also expected: Cancrides (January 17), Alpha Hydrides (January 19) and Alpha Leonids (January 31).

Comet C/2022 E3 (Ztf), also known as Comet Neanderthal, will appear in our sky in January-February. This celestial body has a very long period of revolution around the Sun – about 50,000 years. That’s why it’s possible that Neanderthals, our ancient relatives who died out about 40,000 years ago, could have seen it during a previous close pass to the Sun. On January 12, 2023, the comet will be at perihelion, that is, at the point in its orbit closest to our star, and in the following days it will gradually approach Earth to reach a minimum distance of 42 million kilometers on February 2. The comet’s proximity to the Sun can make it visible from our planet even to the naked eye, and even more so with binoculars or, even better, with a small telescope.

The main characters of the sky in January and February will also be the planets. Mars in particular is still visible in the constellation Taurus. Venus will become more visible at sunset on the western horizon and will be in company with Saturn: on January 22, these two planets will be in conjunction. Mercury will reappear on the eastern horizon with the first rays of the sun, and Jupiter will be visible on the southwestern horizon in the early hours of the night. Those wishing to see Uranus and Neptune will have to arm themselves with a telescope, pointing it to the south in the evening and to the western horizon after sunset, respectively.

April and May

On April 20, the first solar eclipse of 2023 will take place, and it will be a very rare sight. In fact, it will be a hybrid eclipse: “Because the surface of the Earth is curved,” Nasa explains, “sometimes an eclipse can turn from an annular to a total eclipse when the Moon’s shadow moves across the surface of the Earth.” It will be visible from the South Indian Ocean, Indonesia and Australia. Therefore, depending on the point of observation, the eclipse will look total or annular.

The second eclipse of 2023 is scheduled for May 5th. This time it will be a penumbral lunar eclipse, visible from Asia, Australia and the easternmost parts of Europe and Africa.

July and August

Apart from the supermoons on July 3rd and August 1st, summer is the time of the Perseids, the Tears of Saint Lawrence. In 2023, the peak of the meteor shower is expected between August 10 and 13, and the Moon will not interfere with observations. On the other hand, on August 27, experts invite you to admire the opposition of Saturn.

September and October

September (more precisely, the 29th) ends with another supermoon, which will also be the last of this year. There will be two more eclipses in October: an annular eclipse of the Sun on October 14 (visible from North and South America) and a partial eclipse of the Moon on October 28, which this time will be visible from different parts of Europe, Asia, Africa and Western Australia.

November and December

The year will end with Jupiter and Uranus in opposition in October, and above all the Geminid meteor shower, which promises to be very rich given the expected excellent viewing conditions.