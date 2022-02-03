90% of the world’s population will face drought and extreme temperatures by the end of the century

Rising temperatures are causing climate cascades at the global level, threatening biodiversity, societies and economies. Decisions on measures to combat global warming are usually made on the basis of scenario assessments for each threat separately. However, since climatic events are interdependent, scientists estimate that, in combination with extreme droughts, the negative consequences of rising temperatures are much higher than when these threats are considered separately. In that sense, new estimates from the University of Oxford show that by the end of the century, 90% of the world’s population will be affected by extreme heatwaves and drought even under the lowest carbon emission scenarios.

Global warming is perhaps one of the biggest threats to future generations, and its effects are slowly making themselves felt. Many parts of the world are experiencing record summer temperatures that were unthinkable even 10 years ago. The Indian peninsula made headlines in May 2022 when temperatures peaked at 43.5°C, the highest in nearly 122 years.

Scientists estimate that at the current rate of temperature increase, by 2100 the Earth will exceed the habitability threshold, and many regions (including the Indian Peninsula, Sub-Saharan Africa, the United Arab Emirates, etc.) will become inhospitable to humans for most of the year.

Threats to ecosystems

Clearly, these temperature records pose a significant threat to the ecosystems that support biodiversity and also provide vital ecosystem services to humans. Many ecosystems, such as coral reefs, are already feeling the impact of this increase.

Most future threat assessments are based on individual events. However, the increase in temperature is associated with many other phenomena, such as drought and desertification, which are primarily associated with a decrease in the availability of fresh water.

It should also be remembered that carbon sequestration depends on the integrity of ecosystems. The more intact and biologically diverse an ecosystem is, the greater its ability to sequester carbon. Many studies also show that primary formations, as well as species native to the region, have developed complex root systems, allowing them to sequester carbon better than secondary ecosystems. The maintenance of the integrity of these plant ecosystems is highly dependent on the availability of fresh water, which is also directly threatened by drought.

Considering rising temperatures and extreme drought together for a new assessment, the impacts on ecosystems are far greater than previously thought, according to the researchers of the new study. “The frequency of extreme disasters is projected to increase tenfold globally due to the combined effects of warming and declining land-based water supplies under the highest emission scenarios,” says Jiabo Yin, professor at the University of Oxford and lead author of the new study.

Reduced water availability is likely to play a more important role in reducing carbon sequestration than extreme temperatures, according to the researchers. According to their report, more than 90% of the world’s population is at increasing risk before the end of this century (including serious economic losses), even under the lowest carbon emissions scenario.

Implications for the global economy

It should also be remembered that global warming has direct and indirect effects on the global economy, not just on biodiversity. The negative impacts of rising temperatures and drought will be much greater for the most vulnerable populations living in rural areas. For example, most of these people are subsistence farmers (in some parts of the world) and are highly dependent on available water resources. In addition, ecosystems that have been degraded by drought are no longer able to provide vital human services, placing a heavy burden on the economies of the poorest countries.

In emerging market and developing countries, future drought and heat wave scenarios are likely to further increase social inequalities. In addition, natural disasters are becoming more frequent as the climate warms. Moreover, it is often the poorest countries that need the most assistance, sometimes having to incur debt in order to respond to these disasters.

When making decisions on sustainable development goals, it is necessary to take into account all available and relevant scientific data. The results of a new study, published in the journal Nature Sustainability, may show an as-yet unexplored side of the coin.