April 26, 2022 8:04 am
A direct link between dysbacteriosis and Parkinson’s disease has been discovered

Gut dysbiosis and constipation are very common in people with Parkinson’s disease. Scientists have now confirmed that it is possible to identify risks and diagnose incurable diseases much earlier in the composition of the microbiota, which not only simplifies the examination but also provides an important window of opportunity for early prevention.

Scientists have found that Parkinson’s disease can originate in the enteric nervous system, which controls the motility of the gastrointestinal tract, much earlier before it spreads to the brain along autonomic fibers, writes EurekAlert.

From previous studies and clinical practice, it is known about intestinal dysbiosis in patients with a non-hereditary form of Parkinson’s disease. For example, scientists know that Akkermansia muciniphila bacteria are overproduced in these patients. The new work planned to find out whether substances secreted by Akkermansia muciniphila could trigger the aggregation of the alpha-synuclein protein, a well-known hallmark of Parkinson’s disease.

The scientists’ hypothesis was confirmed: proteins secreted by bacteria provoked the accumulation of alpha-synuclein, which, as it turned out, can migrate from enteroendocrine cells to neurons.

“This means that dysbacteriosis may stimulate the growth of alpha-synuclein aggregating bacteria, which may eventually migrate to the central nervous system and provoke the development of the disease,” the authors concluded.

The discovery leads to new prevention strategies. For example, people at higher risk may be given a special diet or microbiota transplant to prevent neurodegeneration.

In another study, scientists found that early diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease is possible in the skin – the alpha-synuclein protein accumulates there long before the first symptoms.

