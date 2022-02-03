A Meat-Free Diet Significantly Lowers Overall Cancer Risks

This conclusion was made by British scientists who analyzed the data of 470 thousand people. Vegetarians and those who reduced their meat intake were markedly less likely to get cancer, they found.

Scientists from Oxford University followed 472,000 people aged 40 to 70 for an average of 11 years. They analyzed their diet, as well as related medical history and sociodemographic indicators, and compared these results with cancer incidence. EurekAlert talks about the conclusions of the work.

It turned out that 52% of study participants ate meat more than five times a week, 44% – less than five times a week, 2% ate fish, and another 2% did not eat meat and fish. During the observation period, 12% were diagnosed with cancer.

The overall risk of cancer was 2% lower among those who ate meat five or fewer times a week, 10% lower among those who ate fish but no meat, and 14% lower among vegetarians and vegans compared with those who ate meat more than five times a week.

Looking at specific cancers, the researchers found that the risks of colorectal cancer were 9% lower, prostate cancer by 20% among those who ate fish and 31% among vegetarians and vegans, and breast cancer by 18%. In the latter case, it was also important that the women had a low body mass index, the authors elaborated.

While scientists do not undertake to declare a causal relationship and plan to conduct larger studies that will study the diet and its relationship with a specific type of cancer.

Meanwhile, earlier studies have shown that diet determines the risk of breast cancer, and red meat is directly associated with the development of colorectal cancer. It is noteworthy that in another study, scientists came to the conclusion that a healthy lifestyle can neutralize the risks of cancer, even in the presence of a high genetic predisposition.

