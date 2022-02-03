A method for simulating nonlinear quantum electrodynamics has been discovered

The scientists have taken the nonperturbative methods of quantum field theory used to describe high-energy particles and extended them to analyze the behavior of so-called Dirac materials.

In Star Wars, during the battle between the Jedi and the Sith, lightsabers flashed bright flashes when they collided with each other. However, a similar effect – or, as it is called, interference – occurs either in fiction or in places with huge magnetic and electric fields (in nature, these occur only near massive objects such as neutron stars). In fact, the rays of light pass through each other, creating web patterns and scatter in the form of a rainbow. This effect has been observed in modern particle accelerators, but never in our everyday life or even in a laboratory environment.

Julius Lyanda-Geller, professor of physics and astronomy at the Purdue University College of Sciences, in collaboration with Aidin Keser and Oleg Sushkov of the University of New South Wales in Australia, used the extension to get results that go beyond known results in high energy and the general framework of condensed matter physics. condition and materials.

Landa-Geller proposed experimental configurations with applied electric and magnetic fields and analyzed the best materials that would allow researchers to experimentally study the quantum electrodynamic effect in conditions without an accelerator. Subsequently, the scientists found that the results obtained explained some of the magnetic phenomena that had been observed and studied in earlier experiments.

Keser, Lyanda-Geller, and Sushkov determined that this effect can be obtained in a class of new materials involving bismuth (more precisely, its solid solutions with antimony and tantalum arsenide). With this knowledge, an effect can be studied that will lead to much more sensitive sensors as well as energy storage supercapacitors that can be switched on and off with a controlled magnetic field.

“The most important thing we realized is that we can test and study in a small laboratory experiment one of the deepest quantum mysteries in the Universe. With these materials, we can study the effects of the universe. We can study what happens in neutron stars in our laboratories,” said Lyanda-Geller.