A method has been developed for studying solar phenomena affecting the radio and magnetic fields of the Earth

The technique includes the subtraction of the permanent background of the solar corona and the detection of the dynamic corona to improve the efficiency of identification of coronal mass ejections (CMEs).

A coronal mass ejection (CME) is a process in which a large cloud of energetic and highly magnetized plasma erupts from the solar corona into space, causing radio and magnetic disturbances on Earth.

The method, developed by scientists from the Aryabhatta Research Institute for Observational Sciences and the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, has been accepted for publication in the peer-reviewed journal Solar Physics. It can give a clear idea of ​​the characteristics of CMEs and make it easier to learn them.

CMEs are dynamic structures in the solar corona capable of controlling space weather in near-Earth space. The scientists explained that they aim to isolate such structures and visually or automatically identify CMEs from radial distances in coronagraph images.

The density of the outer layer of the Sun’s atmosphere, the corona, decreases with distance from it. Because the intensity of the corona seen in white light depends on the density of particles in the atmosphere, it decreases exponentially. If the contrast between the permanent corona and transient CMEs is low, the researchers say, detecting CMEs becomes a problem.