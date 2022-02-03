March 24, 2022 10:46 pm
A new method of cell cryopreservation will be a breakthrough in the treatment of diabetes

Scientists have developed a technology that, even after long-term storage, keeps pancreatic islet cells that produce insulin functional. Their transplantation cured more than 90% of laboratory animals with diabetes in two days.

The results of research by American scientists represent the first cryopreservation protocol for pancreatic islet cells (Langerhans cells), which simultaneously provides high viability and functionality suitable for clinical use. Testing the experimental method in preclinical studies has shown promising results that could be a breakthrough in the treatment of diabetes in humans, according to the University of Minnesota website.

Islet cell transplantation is the process of transferring healthy pancreatic cells from a donor to a diabetic recipient. After transplantation, these cells begin to produce insulin on their own, regulating blood glucose levels.

One of the difficulties of such therapy is the need for multiple transplants, and due to multiple surgical interventions, this increases the risk of side effects. The solution to the problem is the pooling of a large amount of biomaterial from several donors, however, the storage of such a “cocktail” of cells is very limited – from 48 to 72 hours.

A new protocol for cryopreservation of pancreatic islet cells solves this problem by providing long-term high-quality storage. In experiments with cell cultures, scientists found that the method retains 90% of mouse cells and about 87% of human and pig cells functional.

Further experiments demonstrated the therapeutic potential of the technology. Cell transplantation in mice within 24-48 hours cured 92% of rodents with diabetes.

The results prove the possibility of efficient pooling and storage of cells from multiple donors. Thanks to the potentially unlimited shelf life of cells, the technology will allow for the treatment of a large number of patients around the world in the future.

Recently, other scientists have presented a technology for the “preservation” of donated blood, which will allow storing biomaterial for several years even at room temperature.

