April 15, 2022 11:08 am
A robot has been created to perform the most complex operations on the vessels of the brain remotely

Scientists have developed a robotic system that allows neurosurgeons to perform endovascular interventions remotely. The new technology is designed to save the lives of patients in critical situations, such as after a stroke, who need to be operated on immediately to preserve brain function. In the future, the availability of high-tech medical care can be ensured even in rural areas.

Endovascular surgery is a minimally invasive procedure that involves puncturing the skin and inserting a special wire into the arteries and blood vessels. The procedure is carried out under X-ray control and allows you to perform the most complex manipulations with minimal health risks and complications. For example, install catheters to dissolve blood clots or cut off areas with aneurysms from the bloodstream. Such operations are carried out by highly qualified surgeons – rare specialists who most often work in large hospitals in large cities.

Now scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have presented a  solution to this problem – a robotic system for performing endovascular interventions remotely. The doctor can be in another room or in another city and control the robot with a joystick. The robot is equipped with a magnet that ensures that the magnet-sensitive wire moves gently through the vessel.

Demonstration of the operation on models of silicone vessels, representing the complex curves of the arteries of the brain, proved to be promising.

The doctors were able to quickly and efficiently navigate the wire, around sharp corners and turns and get to the right areas. For example, the technology made it possible to remove blood clots and block aneurysms, as if this were done by a doctor who was present in the operating room.

It should be emphasized that in this way, scientists have provided doctors with additional benefits since now they do not need to be exposed to radiation, which is necessary to control the operation process.

Scientists believe that the new robotic system will change global healthcare and solve one of its leading problems – reduce mortality from stroke and heart attack and reduce the number of disabilities. In the future, it is planned that a patient in an acute condition will be prepared for surgery at a local hospital by a nurse, and all the work will be done by a doctor from anywhere in the world using a robot.

Earlier, another team of scientists came to the conclusion that vascular surgery after a stroke can reduce the risk of relapse by four times, so equipping hospitals remote from large cities, for example, with new robotic systems, can dramatically change the statistics of deaths from cardiovascular diseases around the world.

