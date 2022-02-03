A secret military complex turned into a radioactive dump.

For 20 years, this facility was perhaps the most important for the US military-industrial complex. It was here that plutonium was produced for the first American atomic bombs created as part of the Manhattan Project. He also became the main supplier of strategic material for the rest of the US nuclear arsenal. Nine reactors, five plutonium processing lines – and hundreds of thousands of cubic meters of liquid radioactive waste stored in special tanks here. For military purposes, the Hanford complex in Washington state is no longer used, having turned into an advanced scientific bastion, but the waste has not gone away, becoming a serious environmental threat. For many years the state has been trying to solve the problem, having already spent tens of billions of dollars on it, but so far without success.

Source of the big bang

In 1942, work on the creation of a nuclear bomb, called the Manhattan Project, intensified in the United States. The incoming intelligence on the corresponding program, which was conducted in the Third Reich, could not but cause concern for the American leadership. In order to assemble the first atomic device in the near future, it was necessary to organize the industrial production of weapons-grade uranium and plutonium as soon as possible. The first material (uranium-235) was taken up at the Oak Ridge site in Tennessee (the current Y-12 National Security Center), for the release of the second (plutonium-239), it was recommended to choose a point as far as possible from the first.

Distance from Oak Ridge was not the only condition. The required site had to be large enough in area, not adjacent to settlements, have a constant unlimited inflow of clean water and a powerful source of electricity. The USA is a fairly large country, but almost the only place in it met all the requirements. It was located in the northwestern corner of the States, about 200 kilometers from Seattle, on the banks of the Columbia River, where six hydroelectric power plants were built at once in the first four decades of the 20th century.

Large construction

In the spring of 1943, after the residents of neighboring towns and the Indian reservation were resettled, large-scale construction began on the site, which was named Hanford (after one of the former settlements). The work progressed rapidly. Fifty thousand workers erected three nuclear reactors at the site in two years, including Reactor B, the world’s first full-scale facility of its kind to produce commercial quantities of plutonium. In addition, three plutonium processing lines 250 meters long each appeared here (where plutonium-239 was separated from uranium and fission products using chemical processes) and more than 500 other buildings and structures, which made it possible by the summer of 1945 to accumulate a sufficient amount of weapons-grade isotope-239 . The Fat Man bomb, dropped on the Japanese city of Nagasaki on August 9, 1945, was already plutonium, in contrast to the Kid that fell three days earlier on Hiroshima, which used uranium from Oak Ridge.

The subsequent entry of the Soviet Union into the nuclear race led to a significant expansion of the Hanford complex. By the 1960s, nine reactors and five processing lines were already operating on its territory, which made it possible to produce a total of 64 tons of plutonium for the American nuclear arsenal.

Object conservation

Already in 1963, the US Atomic Energy Commission came to the conclusion that the material accumulated at Hanford was sufficient and that such a number of reactors was redundant. Eight of the nine facilities were shut down by the early 1970s. For the needs of the defense industry, only reactor N continued to operate, but it was closed in 1987 after the accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, as it had similar design flaws. The decommissioned buildings and structures were dismantled, the resulting construction debris, hundreds of thousands of tons of concrete, steel, asbestos, surrounding soil were collected and buried. Only the reactors themselves survived, which were covered with special sarcophagi (the last ones were made last year). Only the first Reactor B was left in its “vital form”, which in 1992 was included in the US National Register of Historic Places.

The problem, however, was not this, but the liquid high-level waste generated during the production of plutonium. They were poured into underground tanks, carbon steel tanks surrounded by a concrete shell. A total of 177 of these tanks were built at the Hanford complex (149 single wall steel and 28 advanced double wall). About 200 thousand tons of radioactive waste are now stored in these burial grounds.

Deactivation

The estimated service life of the tanks ranged from 25 (for single-wall tanks) to 50 (for improved) years. For the vast majority of them, all norms of operation have long been violated. Moreover, even according to official data, about a third of the tanks have leaks, through which very dangerous contents enter the groundwater, and through them it can end up in the Columbia River, which will lead to a large-scale environmental disaster with unpredictable consequences.

This, together with 700,000 cubic meters of solid waste and an undetermined amount of groundwater, makes the Hanford complex the most environmentally polluted and potentially dangerous site not only in the US, but in the entire Western Hemisphere. At the same time, the solution of the problem, at least with the tanks, is constantly being postponed. According to the original plan, by 2009 a plant for vitrification (vitrification) of liquid waste was to be built on the territory of the complex. The deadlines for its delivery have been repeatedly postponed, including to 2019 and 2022, and it is currently assumed that the first phase of the enterprise will start operating within the next one and a half to two years. Taking into account the promising second and third stages, it is planned that the processing of the entire volume of radioactive waste will be completed only by 2069. $13 billion has already been spent on the work, and the total budget of the project, according to experts, will eventually grow to $42 billion.

New life

The territory of burial grounds and mothballed reactors is a zone closed to the public. With one exception, the first listed Plutonium Reactor B became part of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park. Every year, tens of thousands of tourists come here with organized excursions to see with their own eyes the place where the American nuclear program was born.

Even more paradoxical is the fact that around the remains of the Hanford complex, with their danger to the environment, life is in full swing, and highly intelligent. After the closure of the military facility, its human resource was reoriented to peaceful needs. Residents of three cities (Richland, Kennewick and Pesco – the so-called Tri-Cities), who previously worked for the defense industry, are now engaged in other projects. There is a nuclear (now civilian) power plant and the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, a large scientific complex owned by the US Department of Energy. Finally, in 2016, perhaps the most famous of the local scientific institutions was the Laser Interferometric Gravitational Wave Observatory (LIGO), whose employees announced the detection of gravitational waves from the collision of two black holes, after which the project leaders immediately received the Nobel Prize in Physics. This, and the long-awaited implementation of a massive radioactive waste processing program, gives hope that America’s former plutonium heartland has a successful future.