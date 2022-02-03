A spray has appeared that changes the activity of plant genes.

Scientists have developed a simple approach in which the genes of plants can be changed using a spray: it just needs to be applied to crops.

The researchers wanted to create bioactive molecules that could be sprayed onto crops. They enter plant cells, where they suppress or trigger the activity of certain genes.

During the work, the authors paid attention to chains of amino acids or are also called cell-penetrating peptides (CPPs). Previous studies have shown that such peptides are able to deliver molecules to structures within plant cells, such as chloroplasts.

To determine which peptides would work best, the researchers labeled several natural and synthetic CPPs with yellow fluorescence, then sprayed them onto lettuce, soybeans, and tomatoes. They then examined the leaves using a confocal scanning laser microscope. The authors found that some of the peptides were particularly successful in penetrating their cells and causing them to fluoresce yellow.

There are also DNA fragments – plasmids, which are often used to transfer foreign genes, for example, into plants. They can be delivered to the leaves when attached to sprayable CPPs.

After that, the authors used a genetically modified plant with active yellow fluorescence. They attached an RNA that interferes with this activity to CPPs and then sprayed it onto the leaves of the plant and were able to suppress the GM effect.