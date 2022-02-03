A strain of bacteria has emerged that fertilizes plants and reduces water pollution

Engineered bacterial strains can fertilize crops and reduce water pollution.

Researchers at the University of Washington have developed a strain of the bacterium Azotobacter vinelandii to produce ammonia: it releases it in high concentrations and fertilizes the plant.

We have confirmed that the resulting ammonia ends up in rice. Our unique approach aims to replace industrial fertilizers with specially formulated bacteria.

Florence Mus, Ph.D., Associate Research Professor, Institute of Biological Chemistry, University of Washington

In other words, Mus noted, such an approach can mitigate the main source of environmental pollution. The researchers used gene editing techniques to engineer A.vinlandii to continuously produce ammonia, regardless of environmental conditions. Bacteria secrete it in large quantities to effectively fertilize crops.

The authors used gene editing techniques instead of inserting transgenes into the A.vinelandii genome. This helped to avoid regulatory requirements that would make the development process slow, complex, and costly.

The researchers wanted to explore the details of nitrogen fixation, that is, the chemical processes by which atmospheric nitrogen is assimilated into organic compounds.

The practical benefit was to reduce water pollution: it occurs when excess nitrogen fertilizer enters water bodies. This causes algae blooms, oxygen levels drop: because of this, fish and other creatures living in the water die.