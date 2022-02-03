A system for dispersing asteroids hazardous to the Earth has been proposed

The sudden appearance of an asteroid heading straight for Earth could surprise planetary defense forces. There are several options for neutralizing this threat: a simultaneous strike by several missiles or a point impact by a ramming device. Philip Lubin, a professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara, offers a new approach. In his opinion, the best solution would be to spray the asteroid into fragments.

Philip Lubin presented his idea at the last Planetary Defense Conference, and then she was chosen as the winner of the NASA Innovative Concepts Program (NIAC), says Science Alert.

The threat of an asteroid hitting Earth is real. A large object like the one that ended the dinosaur kingdom could destroy our civilization as well. Less dangerous meteorites fell in this, and in the last century, and earlier, and although so far there has been no serious destruction, there is no reason to hope that this will always be the case. Having an emergency plan would be wise.

Space agencies are engaged in the search and cataloging of asteroids that pose a threat to the Earth. But this is only the first step. The next step should be the development of specific effective measures to protect the planet from catastrophic collisions with celestial objects. Such work is already underway, but for the most part, experts assume that they will be able to notice an approaching object in advance.

But what if the system fails, and the asteroid is near the Earth unnoticed? In this case, Professor Lubin has an idea: to build a ram that will not only have a kinetic effect but also blow up the object. To do this, it must be equipped with pins that will pierce the asteroid and explode. The remaining fragments less than 15 m in diameter will form a cloud and will mostly burn up in the atmosphere.

“The effectiveness of the method depends on the timing of interception and the size of the asteroid, but it allows successful protection against asteroids with a diameter of several hundred meters and can potentially eliminate the threat of mass destruction caused by such objects,” said Lubin.

He proposes to place such a system in Earth’s orbit or even on a lunar base. The method is cost-effective, can be tested in advance, and most importantly, is suitable for quickly responding to an asteroid impact threat in less than a day, if necessary, he says.

On September 24, 2182, the asteroid Bennu, half a kilometer in diameter, will have the biggest chance in the last 300 years to collide with Earth. The risk, however, is small – only 0.037% or 1 in 2700. This became known to astronomers after studying a large amount of data collected by the OSIRIS-REx apparatus, which orbited the asteroid for two years.