April 7, 2022 3:51 am
Facebook Twitter Youtube

A technology for launching thermonuclear fusion with hypersonic technology has been created

A technology for launching thermonuclear fusion with hypersonic technology has been created

Fusion technology has not yet proved its cost-effectiveness, but laboratories and private companies do not give up trying. Most of them are experimenting with reactors such as tokamak or stellarator, which heat the plasma to monstrous temperatures. British First Light Fusion has found another way, without expensive powerful lasers or magnets. Its technology is based on the supersonic speed of a railgun projectile.

The technology being developed by Oxford-based startup First Light Fusion is inspired by click crabs and their underwater weapons. Snapping their claws at astounding speed, they create shock waves, accelerating water jets to almost 100 km / h. At this speed, the water evaporates, creating tiny bubbles. They collide with each other and quickly burst, but for a short period of time the steam inside them heats up to tens of thousands of degrees.

FirstLight engineers took this effect as a basis and tried to enhance it, writes New Atlas. They made a series of small cube-shaped targets about 1 cm on a side, which created shock waves and bubbles as a result of the impact of a projectile moving at great speed. These waves increased the pressure many times over in a small, centrally located fuel capsule.

The projectile was accelerated by an electromagnetic apparatus similar to a rail gun, up to 6.5 km / s (23,400 km / h) or up to 1/19 of the speed of sound. When it hit the target, the pressure increased to 100 GPa. The ingenious design of the target increased this pressure by another 10 times – up to 1 TPa, and when the capsule explodes, pressure waves from all sides bring this figure to 100 TPA, as a result of which the fuel is accelerated to 70 km / s (252,000 km / h).

At this moment, the fuel becomes the fastest moving object on Earth, and there is enough pressure and temperature to start a thermonuclear fusion reaction. It releases a significant amount of thermal energy and neutrons, which absorb the meter-thick walls of liquid lithium that surround the chamber. The heat converts water into steam, which turns a turbine and generates electricity.

According to First Light’s calculations, each target will be able to produce enough energy to power an average single-family home for a year. That is, about 6.2 MWh. In operating mode, the power plant will be able to produce that much power every 30 seconds, that is, its capacity will be 755 MW – slightly less than 1 GW, which produces an average nuclear power plant in the United States. But without nuclear waste and the risk of an accident.

The company has already demonstrated an inspection prototype from the UK Atomic Energy Bureau along with all technical and experimental data and statistical analysis. Experts confirmed that, in terms of the number of neutrons, one-shot corresponds to a thermonuclear fusion reaction on deuterium fuel. At the same time, the company spent only $59 million on its technology, while the most modest budget of the ITER project is about $200 billion.

FirstLight hopes to build a 150 MW pilot plant costing less than $1 billion in the 2030s.

The breakthrough was recently reported by the Australian startup HB11, which is developing an alternative approach to thermonuclear fusion – instead of temperatures of a million degrees, it uses high-precision laser pulses to start the reaction. The first test of the technology exceeded the expectations of the developers ten times.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

rANDOM NEWS

Scientists Explain How Prostate Cancer Metastasizes

Scientists Explain How Prostate Cancer Metastasizes

The work of Austrian scientists reveals the mechanism that causes the tumor to form metastases. Their discovery will help diagnose the aggressiveness of prostate tumors in time, as well as improve the treatment of this and other types of cancer. Researchers at the Medical University of Vienna have discovered an important role for the KMT2C protein in the development of prostate tumors. KMT2C functions as a regulator

April 5, 2022
Cloak of invisibility will make bacterial cancer therapy effective and safe

Cloak of invisibility will make bacterial cancer therapy effective and safe

Bacterial therapy for cancer has long been tried to be used in the treatment of cancer, but the toxicity of the method has stopped many clinical studies. The new technology hides the bacteria from the immune system, allowing them to safely reach the tumor and release the drug at the target site. Preclinical results demonstrate the potential of therapy against various types of solid tumors. Bacteria can

March 23, 2022
Scientists figured out how to make a quantum computer with a record 512 qubits

Scientists figured out how to make a quantum computer with a record 512 qubits

Researchers have created a technology that will help scale quantum computers, with which you can create a model with 512 qubits. The team combined the atoms of two elements into an array so that one type of atom can be manipulated without affecting its neighbors.  Quantum computers are devices that perform calculations and store information using quantum mechanics. They also outperform traditional computers by orders of magnitude, but

March 3, 2022
China 5G

Eric Schmidt: US losing 5G race to China is just the beginning

Alphabet tech-consultant and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has criticized the US government’s approach to 5G deployment. According to the entrepreneur, the slowness of the authorities affects not only consumers but the entire US technology sector. Schmidt believes China’s loss in the 5G race is only the beginning, as the transition to next-generation networks involves a series of breakthroughs in drone technology, virtual reality, and

February 20, 2022
Tesla is working on a battery with a manganese cathode

Tesla is working on a battery with a manganese cathode

Opening a new plant near Berlin, Elon Musk answered questions from employees and guests. He said that, like many in the industry, he is skeptical about the production of graphene-based batteries because of the difficulties associated with obtaining this material. But he emphasized that Tesla is working on creating batteries from various minerals. For the foreseeable future, Musk says the company will continue to follow the same

March 23, 2022

articles

ABOUT US

Autonomous Nonprofit Organization

 NEWS
 ARTICLES

Disclaimer: www.scitecheuropa.eu is an independent portal and is not responsible for the content of external sites. © 2022