A technology for launching thermonuclear fusion with hypersonic technology has been created

Fusion technology has not yet proved its cost-effectiveness, but laboratories and private companies do not give up trying. Most of them are experimenting with reactors such as tokamak or stellarator, which heat the plasma to monstrous temperatures. British First Light Fusion has found another way, without expensive powerful lasers or magnets. Its technology is based on the supersonic speed of a railgun projectile.

The technology being developed by Oxford-based startup First Light Fusion is inspired by click crabs and their underwater weapons. Snapping their claws at astounding speed, they create shock waves, accelerating water jets to almost 100 km / h. At this speed, the water evaporates, creating tiny bubbles. They collide with each other and quickly burst, but for a short period of time the steam inside them heats up to tens of thousands of degrees.

FirstLight engineers took this effect as a basis and tried to enhance it, writes New Atlas. They made a series of small cube-shaped targets about 1 cm on a side, which created shock waves and bubbles as a result of the impact of a projectile moving at great speed. These waves increased the pressure many times over in a small, centrally located fuel capsule.

The projectile was accelerated by an electromagnetic apparatus similar to a rail gun, up to 6.5 km / s (23,400 km / h) or up to 1/19 of the speed of sound. When it hit the target, the pressure increased to 100 GPa. The ingenious design of the target increased this pressure by another 10 times – up to 1 TPa, and when the capsule explodes, pressure waves from all sides bring this figure to 100 TPA, as a result of which the fuel is accelerated to 70 km / s (252,000 km / h).

At this moment, the fuel becomes the fastest moving object on Earth, and there is enough pressure and temperature to start a thermonuclear fusion reaction. It releases a significant amount of thermal energy and neutrons, which absorb the meter-thick walls of liquid lithium that surround the chamber. The heat converts water into steam, which turns a turbine and generates electricity.

According to First Light’s calculations, each target will be able to produce enough energy to power an average single-family home for a year. That is, about 6.2 MWh. In operating mode, the power plant will be able to produce that much power every 30 seconds, that is, its capacity will be 755 MW – slightly less than 1 GW, which produces an average nuclear power plant in the United States. But without nuclear waste and the risk of an accident.

The company has already demonstrated an inspection prototype from the UK Atomic Energy Bureau along with all technical and experimental data and statistical analysis. Experts confirmed that, in terms of the number of neutrons, one-shot corresponds to a thermonuclear fusion reaction on deuterium fuel. At the same time, the company spent only $59 million on its technology, while the most modest budget of the ITER project is about $200 billion.

FirstLight hopes to build a 150 MW pilot plant costing less than $1 billion in the 2030s.

The breakthrough was recently reported by the Australian startup HB11, which is developing an alternative approach to thermonuclear fusion – instead of temperatures of a million degrees, it uses high-precision laser pulses to start the reaction. The first test of the technology exceeded the expectations of the developers ten times.