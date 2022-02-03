Accidental discovery reveals rates of Antarctic glaciation

Researchers at the University of Otago in New Zealand have made a discovery that, despite being a coincidence, provides valuable insight into the rate of glaciation in Antarctica over the past million years. The results were published in the journal Nature Geoscience on Dec. 5.

Sometimes everything happens by accident. While trying to reconstruct the retreat of the Ross Ice Shelf at the end of the last ice age, Professor Christian Ochnaiser and his team made an unexpected discovery. They noticed that the sedimentary core they were working on spanned a much longer geologic time period than they thought.

“A core 6.2 meters long was drilled in 2003 and placed in an archive in the United States, but was not studied further,” the researcher says. “I took the sample because I expected it to contain data spanning the last 10,000 years or so. But to everyone’s surprise, it turned out that the core actually spanned the last million years.”

Sedimentary core that looks as old as the hills

It was the traces in the deposits of a magnetic inversion that occurred more than 700,000 years ago that prompted scientists to think. Thus, they were able to reconstruct the rhythm of glacial-interglacial cycles of the last million years in the region where the core was taken, i.e. in the Ross Sea. It turned out that the glacial phases replaced each other not every 100,000 years, as previously thought, but every 40,000 years, up to 400,000 years BC.

“Icebergs that come from the ice shelf have sediment and rocks on their underside,” explains Christian Ochnaiser. “When they break off, they float into the sea and release rocks and sediment as they melt. They can also come directly from the platform if the ice was directly above the core location. By determining the amount of debris in the core over time, we can get a picture of the change in size ice sheet.”

Over the past million years, the West Antarctic Ice Sheet has expanded and retreated at a rate of 40,000 years and then leveled off at a more conventional rate of 100,000 years. These frequencies correspond to the astronomical parameters of inclination and eccentricity. In other words, until 400,000 years ago, the alternation of cold and warm phases occurred mainly due to oscillations of the Earth’s axis of rotation.

This discovery brings the theory, which predicts a rhythm of 40,000 years, into agreement with observations of nuclei taken at other latitudes, which show a rhythm of 100,000 years, which indicates the need to revise the theory. “We hypothesize that high-latitude insolation controlled the absorption of heat by the Southern Ocean and continued to be the main driver of Antarctic glaciations until the end of the Pleistocene,” the abstract to the study says.