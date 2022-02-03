March 24, 2022 7:06 am
AI accurately predicts heart attack risk over the next five years

The algorithm estimates the amount and composition of plaques in arteries, which have not yet been able to be analyzed automatically. Physicians now have a simple and accurate tool to assess a patient’s long-term risk of a heart attack.

Currently, angiography is used to assess vascular pathologies, which allows you to assess the degree of narrowing of the arteries from three-dimensional images. Meanwhile, another informative biomarker of the risk of cardiovascular events in the analysis of cholesterol plaques, but so far it has not been possible to do this automatically.

To solve this problem, scientists at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center have developed an algorithm that focuses solely on assessing the amount and composition of plaque in the arteries. Plaque analysis is based on standard angiography images. Today, such a process takes at least half an hour for a doctor, so a large flow of patients allows this to be done only in rare cases. AI does the same job in six seconds.

The algorithm was trained on images of 921 patients for whom experienced physicians had already prepared the appropriate plaque analysis. AI testing was carried out on images of 1196 patients living on different continents.

Scientists found that AI could accurately predict heart attack risks in patients over five years. “Although more confirmatory studies are needed, it is possible that we will soon be able to predict these risks based on the standard diagnostic method,” concluded author Damini Day.

Meanwhile, researchers in the UK have applied AI to analyze the retinas of patients at risk for cardiovascular disease. Their method proved to be 80% accurate for estimating the likelihood of a heart attack in the coming year.

