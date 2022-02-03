Specialists from the American pharmaceutical company Collaborations Pharmaceuticals launched a neural network created to search for drugs into “villain mode” to show how easy it is to direct this technology to harm people. They were amazed at how fast the neural network invented 40,000 potentially lethal molecules.

In order for AI to start creating chemical weapons, Collaborations Pharmaceuticals engineers only had to change the methodology so that the algorithms would look for, rather than avoid, toxic compounds. AI has discovered tens of thousands of new substances. Some of these were similar in effect to VI gas, the most toxic chemical warfare agent ever produced.

The researchers published their discovery in the journal Nature Machine Intelligence. Verge journalists spoke with the head of the scientific group Fabio Urbina, the chief scientific officer of the company.

According to him, the idea to change the method of drug development with the help of AI came to scientists after an invitation to the Convergence conference, which is hosted by the Swiss Federal Institute for Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Defense. The main purpose of the event is to inform the public about major new developments that may relate to the Chemical and Biological Weapons Convention.

The AI ​​model was trained on a database of molecular structures and their toxicity collected over many years of research. With its help, a machine learning model was created that understands which elements of the molecular structure are important for toxicity and which are not. After that, she can be given new molecules, and she will predict their toxicity. This technology allows very fast sorting of chemical compounds. Collaborations Pharmaceuticals scientists simply reversed this method.

Another key element of AI is generative models. By loading many different molecular structures into them, researchers get a list of possible new molecules with desired properties. In this case, the target was toxicity.

Scientists are not going to confirm the properties of the obtained 40,000 compounds, but suggest that among this number there will certainly be very effective molecules. Many of them looked like VI gas or other chemical warfare agents. Moreover, they were created using a model that had never dealt with chemical weapons before.

“My main concern is simplicity,” admitted Urbina. — Much of what we used can be purchased for free. You can go and download toxicity data from anywhere. If you have someone who writes Python code and understands machine learning, then in a weekend you can build such a generative model from the toxicity database. This made us think about whether to post the article in the public domain. The entry threshold for abuse is very low.”

To protect its soldiers from the effects of chemical weapons, the United States created gene therapy. It makes a person immune to sarin or soman poisoning for a month.