AI drug for pulmonary fibrosis begins clinical trials

Preliminary results showed that the drug was safe for patients at microdoses. The scientists now intend to evaluate different dosages and their impact on chronic disease in the long term.

The experimental drug ISM001-055 was developed by artificial intelligence, the algorithm of which was created by scientists from Insilico Medicine writes EurekAlert. There are currently no targeted drugs for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and a new candidate could make a difference for thousands of patients.

Pilot clinical studies in eight volunteers showed favorable pharmacokinetics and safety profile of ISM001-055. Now scientists have announced the start of the first phase of a clinical trial involving 80 volunteers from 18 to 65 years old. It is planned to evaluate ten different dosages of the drug, which will be administered orally.

The authors especially emphasize that AI was able not only to identify a new therapeutic target but also to develop a potentially effective drug for it, according to previous preclinical trials. The final results of the first phase of the studies will be presented in a year.

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, in which scar tissue forms in place of healthy tissue, is a chronic disease. Progressing, the disease gradually reduces lung function. The exact causes of the disease have not been established, but genetics and smoking are considered the most likely.

Recently, scientists from the US also presented an experimental therapy that, using stem cells, helped to cope with already formed scars in mice.