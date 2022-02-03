AI from Meta has appeared, which creates 3D objects according to any description

Meta created an AI system that develops three-dimensional objects in the virtual world from any set of words.

Meta head Mark Zuckerberg showed how the new Builder Bot system works, which creates 3D objects in the virtual world:

During the demonstration, Zuckerberg’s 3D avatar asked the system different requirements for objects that immediately appeared in the surrounding reality: a beach appeared, the sea, clouds, an island grew in the right direction, and a couple of trees formed on the shore, under which the system spread a picnic blanket.

The company did not specify exactly how these objects were generated, it could be a library with blanks or the result of an AI model.

Meta envisions that these new technologies will be incorporated into applications for future wearable devices, as well as virtual and augmented reality spaces.

Even the company announced a universal translator of oral speech for all languages ​​of the world. It works even with the rarest and most complex ones.