AI generated a voice that flirts, sighs and laughs

Researchers have created an AI system that generates human-like speech patterns. This is laughter, crying, sighs, and pauses between words.

Employees at Sonantic in England are creating an AI that produces expressive speech: it is used for dubbing Hollywood films and computer games. They can change speech intonation, speed, volume, and style, and add non-verbal sounds to the script.

The company’s latest development is an AI that voices the flirtatious protagonist. Sonantic released a video with the face of the actress and the voice of AI to show its capabilities.

The video shows a real actress, but the voice-over is completely artificially generated:

The developers said that when creating AI, they discovered some features of the behavior of people who sound romantic and flirtatious. In particular, a slow pace of speech that creates tension, a soft smile, calmness, and regularity.

Dr. Maggie Vaughan, a New York-based romantic relationship therapist, said the new AI has the key features of a flirtatious conversation.