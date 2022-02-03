AI has learned to accurately determine the type of arthritis

Today, it is extremely difficult to classify the type of joint inflammation, which directly affects the quality of medical care provided. A simple solution to the problem can be diagnostics using artificial intelligence, which was developed by scientists from Germany.

There are many types of joint inflammation and it is difficult to accurately determine it even for an experienced doctor. A group of researchers from Germany turned to artificial intelligence tools and were able to develop an algorithm that distinguishes between rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis and healthy joints with high accuracy, reports EurekAlert.

The scientists worked with CT scans of the fingers, which often become inflamed in the early stages of the disease. “In arthritis, changes in bone structure can be detected very accurately, making accurate classification possible,” they explain.

In total, the AI ​​analyzed 932 images from 611 previously diagnosed patients. With an accuracy of 82%, he recognized healthy joints, identified 75% of cases of rheumatoid arthritis and 68% of cases of psoriatic arthritis. These are very high rates without any other additional information, the authors stressed, and combined with the experience of the rheumatologist, the results can lead to accurate diagnoses in a short time.

Importantly, the AI ​​was able to correctly classify cases of undifferentiated arthritis.

In addition, he identified specific areas of the joints that provide the most information about a particular type of arthritis, which is critical to improving diagnosis. Now scientists are adapting the method for ultrasound and MRI to expand the availability of diagnostics.

It may soon be possible to diagnose rheumatoid arthritis without imaging the joints: scientists have found that the disease begins with an imbalance in the gut microbiota.