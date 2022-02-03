AI trained to restore missing parts of ancient texts

Artificial intelligence can decipher the missing parts in ancient Greek texts, the authors of the new work said.

Researchers have found that artificial intelligence (AI) can recover lost pieces of text, from imperial edicts to Sappho’s poems. Scientists have developed a system that recognizes gaps in the text and pinpoints exactly when an inscription was created.

Dr. Thea Sommershield, the co-author of the study, said the ancient inscriptions are important because they testify to the mindset, language, society, and history of civilizations.

But most of the surviving inscriptions have been damaged, so the texts are illegible. They are also scattered over different territories and it is impossible to say exactly where this or that was written. Another disadvantage is that radiocarbon dating is not suitable for materials such as stone, so we cannot know the exact age of the tablets.

Thea Sommershield, doctor and co-author of the study

Now the researchers say they have created an AI system called Ithaca, after the Greek island where King Odysseus lived.

The team gave Ithaca more than 63,000 deciphered ancient Greek inscriptions: the algorithm identified patterns in the order of letters and words, and also found associations between words and phrases, age, and text origin.

The results show that Ithaca achieved 62% accuracy when working alone and 72% accuracy with a historian—about three times higher than when the historians worked alone. The authors stated that Ithaca was able to date the inscriptions within 30 years of the established date and correctly identified their provenance 71% of the time.