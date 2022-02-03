Airbus is testing a (nearly) autonomous aircraft with its DragonFly project

The Airbus DragonFly project not only manages takeoff and landing, but can also take over control in flight in the event of a loss of consciousness by the pilot. Inspired by the dragonfly’s 360° vision system, it is able to “see” the environment and independently determine a new route map.

Autonomous become not only cars, but also planes. Airbus is working on this as part of its DragonFly project, which is now in its final three-month testing phase. As the name suggests, “DragonFly” is a project inspired in part by the dragonfly and its 360° vision. It is designed to become a new important element in ensuring flight safety, strengthening the work of pilots. A system that in the near future will be able to change the route and land a plane whose two pilots have lost consciousness.

The reference aircraft for this project, supported by Airbus UpNext’s internal innovation incubator, is the A350-1000. This aircraft has been modified, especially in terms of its sensors, so that it can “see” its surroundings. This vision is critical because this is where the bionic element that Airbus claims comes into play: the ability of an aircraft to recognize its environment, both visually and in terms of external weather conditions or the nature of the terrain around it (military zones, airports etc.).

Equipped with sensors, be it image, weather or radio sensors, the aircraft is also supported by mapping systems and… AI-based algorithms. The semantic segmentation of the elements is clearly visible in the presentation video. If Airbus never uses the word “artificial intelligence” in its press release, then most likely this is both for technical reasons – real artificial intelligence does not yet exist – and in order to avoid confusion and parallels with other areas. . For example, cars, where “artificial intelligence”, especially from Tesla, has created a bad name in the world of transportation. If automotive regulations are strict, then aviation regulations are draconian.

Although the words “artificial intelligence” and “third pilot” are never mentioned, DragonFly has the makings of one. It has everything from the ability to take off and land to the ability to automatically communicate with the control tower and independently lay new routes in real time. Features that already partially exist in private jets thanks to equipment manufacturers such as Garmin (Autoland system). But in airliners, they are much more complicated, in particular, because of the size of the aircraft.

If you watch the video presentation of the project (above), you will see that the number of technological blocks is huge. From various sensors to interpreting the data they receive, from a routing system to software for transcribing (and translating!) audio orders from control towers into text that can be interpreted by the system, the project is very complex. Its purpose is both to save an aircraft in distress (an explosion in the cockpit) and to unload the pilots, who would be overburdened in the event of a crisis on board.

Although there are special laws of physics and safety rules in the air, on the ground Airbus can count on a large amount of technology. Therefore, DragonFly can rely on what autonomous vehicles are already doing in taxiing and parking situations. These features will be useful not only for pilots, who can focus on other things, but also for passengers. Autonomous driving systems on the ground are more likely to avoid collisions than human drivers.

The advent of 100% autonomous airliners depends not only on manufacturers such as Boeing or Airbus, but also on international regulations, insurance companies, etc. However, that doesn’t mean standalone features won’t come sooner. As part of the DragonFly project, Airbus is developing technological building blocks, in particular software, that can be implemented as they mature and are tested.

The part regarding autonomous emergency communication with control towers may take time before checking the various algorithms (the risk of incorrect decryption is very high!). But all the building blocks of autonomous driving on the ground can be quickly implemented in commercial airliners. DragonFly in its current form may not be able to fly planes on its own tomorrow, but pilot support could quickly become a reality.