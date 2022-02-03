January 12, 2023 12:43 am
Facebook Twitter Youtube

Neutrino Observatory in Japan – the underground center where scientists are looking for clues to the main mysteries of the universe

An underground center where scientists are looking for clues to the main mysteries of the universe

This is an amazing building. Imagine a 13-story stainless steel building buried a kilometer deep and filled with 11,000 gold-plated light bulbs and 50 tons of specially purified water. An outsider, of course, cannot get there, because this is an advanced scientific center where experts are looking for an answer to the question of how our Universe began. To do this, they are trying to catch the “poltergeist”, a fundamental particle that was once considered elusive. The Japanese Super-K neutrino observatory is far from the only object of its kind on our planet, but it is definitely the most spectacular.

What is a neutrino?

It is the most common fundamental particle in the universe after photons, the particles of light. Neutrinos give birth to our Sun as a result of nuclear reactions or dying stars in a supernova explosion. Some of these particles appeared at the dawn of the existence of the world, some arise right now in the reactors of nuclear power plants or even in our body during the decay of the potassium isotope.

Neutrinos have amazing properties. Rushing through the vacuum of space almost at the speed of light, they almost do not interact with matter. That is, at this moment, while you are reading these letters, billions and billions of neutrinos are flying through you, but you do not feel it at all. No discomfort from guests who did not even ask for your permission. Meanwhile, physicists have been unsuccessfully trying to fix them for decades, even already theoretically knowing about the existence of such particles, but the all-penetrating essence of the cherished goal did not allow this for a long time.

Catch a fugitive

The existence of electrically neutral particles was first predicted in 1930 by the Swiss physicist Wolfgang Pauli. The name “neutrino” (“small neutron”) was proposed a little later by the outstanding Italian Enrico Fermi, but for more than a quarter of a century, scientists still were not completely sure of the existence of such particles. To finally be convinced of this, the theory had to be proved by experiment. Such an experiment (and practical confirmation of neutrinos) became possible only with the advent of nuclear power plants, whose reactors emitted these particles in excess. Neutrinos were first recorded in 1956 by the detector of the Americans Frederick Reines and Clyde Cowan, and since then, particle physicists have only improved detection methods and related equipment.

Over time, one of the main questions of this section of fundamental science was to find out whether neutrinos have mass and whether they have antiparticles. The first problem was solved thanks to the discovery of neutrino oscillations, that is, the mutual transformations of one type of these particles into others. In 2015, it was for this that the Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to the Canadian Arthur McDonald and the Japanese Takaaki Kajita.

Why is the study of neutrinos so important?

McDonald and Kajita were far from the first scientists whose work on neutrinos was awarded the most prestigious scientific award in the world. Any important discovery related to this particle is almost guaranteed to receive a Nobel Prize. In this regard, it is important to understand why neutrino research is so important, why hundreds of millions of dollars are ready to spend on them, investing in the construction of the most complex engineering facilities, such as neutrino observatories.

The study of this particle helps physicists answer fundamental questions about the nature of the universe, its origin, the relationship between matter and antimatter. The most important task is also the study of supernovae, which actively emit neutrinos before their collapse. In the relatively close vicinity of our planet, this is an extremely rare event that occurs every few decades, and the detection of neutrinos helps scientists to understand in advance where a supernova explosion can occur and prepare for this spectacular performance. At the same time, neutrino detectors are of completely different types. For example, the aforementioned Canadian physicist Arthur McDonald worked at the Sudbury Neutrino Observatory, whose detector is a sphere 12 meters in diameter, located in a nickel mine at a depth of more than two kilometers. But the Japanese Takaaki Kajita was just a specialist at the Super-K National Observatory.

Stainless tank

The current Super-K, or Super-Kamiokande, detector is the second generation of this type of observatory. This is a joint scientific project of Japanese and American physicists, built in 1991-96 for about $100 million. Inside the former Kamioka zinc mine, 300 km north of Tokyo, a gigantic cylinder-shaped stainless steel tank has been built at a depth of a kilometer. The object is 41.4 meters high and 39.3 meters in diameter. On the walls of this tank, 11,146 t. photomultipliers resembling gold-plated light bulbs. In addition, the reservoir is filled with 50,000 tons of water that has gone through many stages of purification.

Briefly, the detection mechanism is as follows. The speed of neutrinos in the aquatic environment exceeds the speed of light. As it passes through a water-filled Super-K tank, the particle generates a light shockwave, similar to how an airplane creates a sonic shockwave when it breaks the sound barrier. Supersensitive photomultipliers on the walls of the observatory are precisely capable of detecting this light wave, thereby detecting the neutrinos themselves, obtaining the most valuable information about their properties, origin, etc. After that, the accumulated data is analyzed by two teams, Japanese and American, working in a consortium. It was the work on Super-K that allowed Takaaki Kajita to prove that neutrinos of one type can turn into neutrinos of another type (there are three types of particles in total), and thereby establish that they have a mass, albeit extremely small.

Ultrapure water is dangerous

Naturally, only specialists working at the observatory have access to such an object under normal conditions. However, excursions are held periodically, during which visitors are introduced to the operation of the detector. This happens in a ground-based scientific center – outsiders, of course, are not allowed into the underground reservoir. Periodically, the object undergoes maintenance, during which the water from the tank is removed completely or partially. In such cases, scientists have to navigate the Super-K in boats. Curiously, the ultra-pure water that a tank is usually filled with is quite a dangerous thing. “Ultra-purified water can dissolve anything,” says Yoshi Uchida, who worked on the site. “Ultra-purified water here is a very, very unpleasant thing. It has the properties of acid and alkali.

The Japanese are currently building the third generation of their neutrino observatory, which will be called Hyper-K. It is expected that the reservoir of this successor will be 20 times larger than its predecessor, which will allow detecting supernova explosions that occurred 10 billion years ago. And this, in turn, will give scientists a chance to gain new valuable knowledge about the early stages of the existence of our Universe.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

rANDOM NEWS

Moderna announces development of mRNA vaccines against herpes, cancer and smallpox

Moderna announces development of mRNA vaccines against herpes, cancer and smallpox

Following the success of the COVID-19 vaccine, the American company Moderna is launching new research into mRNA technology. Scientists expect that it will also be able to demonstrate efficacy and safety for humans in herpes, cancer, and smallpox. Moderna competitor Pfizer announced a similar development strategy earlier. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the development and testing of mRNA vaccine technology. In a short time, the high efficiency

February 21, 2022
AI has learned to accurately determine the type of arthritis

AI has learned to accurately determine the type of arthritis

Today, it is extremely difficult to classify the type of joint inflammation, which directly affects the quality of medical care provided. A simple solution to the problem can be diagnostics using artificial intelligence, which was developed by scientists from Germany. There are many types of joint inflammation and it is difficult to accurately determine it even for an experienced doctor. A group of researchers from Germany turned

May 11, 2022
Dendrites - new type of rechargeable lithium battery

Discovery of a method to create more compact and safe batteries

Dendrites… This strange word may not sound like anything, but it is the scourge of every battery designer’s existence. These little “spikes” that form on the electrodes can cause serious malfunctions and reduced efficiency. Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology claim to have found an innovative solution to this problem. The discovery, made by MIT scientists, “may finally open the door to the development

November 28, 2022
196 lasers help scientists recreate conditions inside huge clusters of galaxies

196 lasers help scientists recreate conditions inside huge clusters of galaxies

Scientists from Chicago, the University of Oxford, and the University of Rochester have collaborated to create conditions similar to hot gas in giant galaxy clusters. The scientists focused 196 lasers on one small target to create white-hot plasma with intense magnetic fields. It exists for a few billionths of a second. The authors of the work stated that galaxies almost never form separately. Usually, tens of thousands of

March 10, 2022
Scientists explain why green color relieves pain

Scientists explain why green color relieves pain

For over fifty years, scientists have been studying the pain-relieving properties of green light. It is believed that a person surrounded by this light can stop suffering from severe headaches, discomfort in the lower back, and so on – this, at least, has been proven during experiments on rodents. There really is an effect, only scientists still could not understand how it all works. Recently,

December 15, 2022
Chronic disease

Every third person who recovers from COVID-19 develops a new chronic disease in old age

Nearly a third of patients (32 out of 100) who have had a coronavirus infection in old age develop at least one new disease requiring medical intervention. These conditions may include heart, kidney, lung, and liver disorders, as well as mental health disorders. As part of the study , the results of which were published in The BMJ, US researchers analyzed data from 133,366 people over the

February 11, 2022

articles

ABOUT US

Autonomous Nonprofit Organization

 POPULAR NEWS
 POPULAR ARTICLES

Disclaimer: www.scitecheuropa.eu is an independent portal and is not responsible for the content of external sites. © 2022