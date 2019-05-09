Aquaculture: the future of fish farming for food production

Aquaculture is also known as aquafarming or fish farming. Is it the future of food production to meet the growing global seafood demand?
A new report, titled “Towards a Blue Revolution” from The Nature Conservancy and Encourage Capital” from The Nature Conservancy and Encourage Capital.
Aquaculture to meet food supply demands
The global lead for The Nature Conservancy’s aquaculture program, Robert Jones, said: “One of the top things we’re doing as an organization is to try to find solutions to feeding 9 billion people on the planet by 2050 in the most sustainable way possible.”
How does aquaculture, or fish farming, work?
Fish farming on land is known as recirculating aquacaulture systems. Jones explained the process: “Basically you are growing fish in tanks on land using advanced filtration technology to filter the waste…The new science on this is showing that water quality impacts beyond 90 meters from [these farms] is generally highly reduced, and some of the most recent studies coming out are showing that there is no measurable impact on water quality around these farms when they’re offshore, which is pretty remarkable.”
The market opportunity for fish farming
According to Fast Company, the global aquaculture sector is growing at a rate of approximately 6% annually and in the United States ninety percent of the current seafood supply is imported. It states that recirculating aquaculture systems and offshore fish farms currently represent less than one percent of all fish production, however, they argue that the price and learning curve for both methods is decreasing.
Jones concludes: “By our calculations, it’s going to take about $150 billion to $300 billion in investments and capital alone to meet the demand for seafood by 2030. This is a very big market opportunity, and a very big opportunity for conservation if we can direct the capital into the more sustainable production systems.”
The last thing we need is yet more harmful exploitation of animals. All of the nutrients we need in order to thrive can be derived more healthfully, humanely, and environmentally responsibly from plant sources. Anyone who is genuinely concerned about human health, animal well-being, and/or the environment should be promoting plant-derived diets, not money-making animal-exploitation schemes.
The point here is an enviromentally clean way of farming along with self sustaining life, healthy survival not impacting planet earth. Are you a vegeterian, or claim to be? If you are see the hypocrisy; the clothes you wear the makeup you put on even the genetically raised food you eat all experimented with animals. have to put in perscription drugs. Tell me about the nutrients in the plants and trees! Inorganic; sprayed up to 16 times before harvest, can not be sprayed 2 weeks before harvest. Organic, sprayed up to 12 times before harvest and up to the day before transport. The plants and trees have lost the ability to harness the Sun Energy. The plants and trees are relying on the pesticides, herbicides, & fertilizers, without them the plants and trees would die. The scientists do not know what they are going to do in the next 50 years. It is not about the money making animal-exploiting schemes, it is about the humanitys survival. If you are so worried about human health tell me what you have done for humanity. What do you have to offer?