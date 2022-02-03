Are Adélie penguins really “self-aware”?

The three researchers found that Adélie penguins may have a degree of self-awareness. In a study published on the bioRxiv preprint server, the team describes the behavior of these Antarctic birds during the famous mirror test.

Mirror test

In cognitive ethology, a mirror test developed by the American Gordon G. Gallup is used to assess body recognition.

First, the subjects are given a mark in a place that they can only see in the mirror (usually on the forehead). In the beginning, animals tend to react socially, acting as if the reflection were another animal. After a while, most of them leave, while others continue to show interest in this reflection. If the subject spends more time trying to touch the marked body part in front of the mirror than when it is not marked, then the researchers believe that the animal recognizes its reflection.

This test was first used and passed in the 1970s on chimpanzees. Since then, other species such as orangutans, bonobos, killer whales, bottlenose dolphins, Asian elephants, pigs, horses, Gaboon gray parrots, magpies and manta rays have been successfully used.

In a new study, Indian scientists wondered if Adélie penguins (Pygoscelis adeliae) could also be self-aware. To find out, they went to Svenner Island in Antarctica.

For this work, the team conducted four experiments. The first was to put mirrors on the ground and watch the penguins accidentally look into them. There was no response to this first test.

In the second experiment, three Adélie penguins were placed in a cardboard box with two mirrors. Here, the researchers noticed that the birds spent a lot of time looking at their reflection, which led them to believe they were doing “self-perception research.” In the third experiment, another group was subjected to a similar test, only this time a paper disk was attached to the mirror. When they saw her, it turned out that this sticker is on a penguin who is looking at her. As a result, the birds looked much more agitated than in the second experiment, and even pecked at the paper sticker in an attempt to remove it.

The latest experiment involved putting a bib on random penguins in front of a mirror. This time, none of the birds reacted.

Thus, the researchers agree that these results are somewhat ambiguous, but note that overall they suggest that Adélie penguins have shown some degree of self-awareness.