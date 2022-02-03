Artificial intelligence has invented millions of as yet non-existent materials

American researchers have developed artificial intelligence, which should revolutionize the world of materials. This tool, which can predict structure and dynamic properties, has “invented” more than 30 million new materials. Now, based on AI data, research continues to make important scientific discoveries.

Fast and efficient tool

The development of millions of new materials that have never been synthesized before is the merit of the M3GNet tool. Developed by a team at the University of California, San Diego (USA), this method was published in the journal Nature Computational Science on November 28, 2022. Until now, the development of a new material could take several years, but AI, enhanced by the M3GNet tool, allows it to be done much faster.

Depending on the wishes of the researchers, the final formulas make it possible to create various types of metal, concrete, and even biological materials. Today, the database contains about 31 million materials that do not exist in the world. It should be remembered that in order to establish the properties of a material, the tool must determine its structure. This inevitably depends on the arrangement of the atoms.

To major scientific discoveries?

Those responsible for the M3GNet transformation tool feel free to compare its performance to AlphaFold, Google’s DeepMind algorithm capable of predicting protein structures. According to them, there was a need for “AlphaFold for materials”. The researchers are convinced that M3GNet can empower the scientific community to study new chemicals and material structures. It’s also worth noting that AlphaFold solved 50 years of biological research in just a few weeks.

Since the creation of the M3GNet network, scientists have used it to work on a new type of electrode. Target? Improving the efficiency and safety of lithium batteries is an area of research that many experts are currently working on. At the same time, they continue to increase the number of formulas for unknown materials in the database, some of which could lead to major scientific breakthroughs.

Finally, it should be noted that this is an open source project. The researchers published the AI Python code on the Github platform.