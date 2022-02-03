December 21, 2022 12:15 pm
Facebook Twitter Youtube

Artificial intelligence has invented millions of as yet non-existent materials

Artificial intelligence has invented millions of as yet non-existent materials

American researchers have developed artificial intelligence, which should revolutionize the world of materials. This tool, which can predict structure and dynamic properties, has “invented” more than 30 million new materials. Now, based on AI data, research continues to make important scientific discoveries.

Fast and efficient tool

The development of millions of new materials that have never been synthesized before is the merit of the M3GNet tool. Developed by a team at the University of California, San Diego (USA), this method was published in the journal Nature Computational Science on November 28, 2022. Until now, the development of a new material could take several years, but AI, enhanced by the M3GNet tool, allows it to be done much faster.

Depending on the wishes of the researchers, the final formulas make it possible to create various types of metal, concrete, and even biological materials. Today, the database contains about 31 million materials that do not exist in the world. It should be remembered that in order to establish the properties of a material, the tool must determine its structure. This inevitably depends on the arrangement of the atoms.

To major scientific discoveries?

Those responsible for the M3GNet transformation tool feel free to compare its performance to AlphaFold, Google’s DeepMind algorithm capable of predicting protein structures. According to them, there was a need for “AlphaFold for materials”. The researchers are convinced that M3GNet can empower the scientific community to study new chemicals and material structures. It’s also worth noting that AlphaFold solved 50 years of biological research in just a few weeks.

Since the creation of the M3GNet network, scientists have used it to work on a new type of electrode. Target? Improving the efficiency and safety of lithium batteries is an area of research that many experts are currently working on. At the same time, they continue to increase the number of formulas for unknown materials in the database, some of which could lead to major scientific breakthroughs.

Finally, it should be noted that this is an open source project. The researchers published the AI Python code on the Github platform.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

rANDOM NEWS

10 Anatomy Questions Kids Ask

10 Anatomy Questions Kids Ask

Human anatomy and physiology are the studies of what our body is made of and how it works. This information can be very useful in everyday life. At least then, so as not to be influenced by popular myths. An active interest in one’s own body awakens even in early childhood, and therefore anatomy is one of the most fascinating sections of the biology school subject. 10

February 14, 2022
Mega comet is on its way to the sun

Mega comet is on its way to the sun

A comet nucleus from the Oort Cloud is the largest ever observed from the outer Solar System. Its diameter is more than 100 kilometers. In June 2021, astronomers discovered a large cometary nucleus called C/2014 UN271 (Bernardinelli Bernstein) beyond Uranus, on its way to the solar system. Due to its exceptional brightness, it was already assumed at that time that it must be a very large object from the

February 8, 2022
Scientists first created RNA that evolves on its own

Scientists first created RNA that evolves on its own

Another empirical evidence of the possibility of the origin of life on Earth was obtained by Japanese scientists who created RNA capable of independently reproducing, developing, and becoming more complex, following Darwin’s theory of evolution. This means that simple biological molecules can give rise to complex living systems. One of the hypotheses of the origin of life on Earth, which is widespread in the scientific

March 21, 2022
Bright globular cluster of stars NGC 4590

Astronomers have found 1,400 stars at different stages of evolution in one star cluster

An international team of astronomers has studied the bright globular cluster of stars NGC 4590. The results of the study are published on the preprint site arXiv.org. Globular cluster NGC 4590 lies about 33,900 light-years from Earth in the northern hemisphere of the Milky Way. The age of the object is estimated at 11.2 billion years. Previous observations of NGC 4590 have shown that the cluster contains many

February 16, 2022
Neuroscientists have described the standard trajectory of brain development

Neuroscientists have described the standard trajectory of brain development

Several dozen neuroscientists have joined forces to develop a standard curve for the development of the human brain.  Having collected MRI results from hundreds of thousands of people, they calculated how different parameters of the cortex, subcortical substance and cerebrospinal fluid normally change. It turned out that not all characteristics change synchronously – and the peaks of their development correspond to different periods of a person’s

April 6, 2022
Your used car battery could power a farm

Your used car battery could power a farm

Research conducted at the University of Warwick has allowed scientists to alter a used car battery in order for it to be used to power farms in the developing world. As the number of electric cars increases, given the current environmental issues, it is important that we find a way to reuse and recycle discarded vehicle batteries. This is why researchers at the University of Warwick developed

August 14, 2019

articles

ABOUT US

Autonomous Nonprofit Organization

 POPULAR NEWS
 POPULAR ARTICLES

Disclaimer: www.scitecheuropa.eu is an independent portal and is not responsible for the content of external sites. © 2022