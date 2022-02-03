Artificial intelligence turns brain signals into human speech – listen for yourself

In the future, mute people will be able to speak words freely and intelligibly thanks to devices that turn their brain activity into a synthesized voice. Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco have recently taken a big step in improving this technology, allowing artificial intelligence to reproduce voice not by reading minds, but by analyzing the movements of a person’s lips. The result was impressive – you can listen to the synthesized voice right now.

The device is expected to work when a person mentally or physically reproduces the movements of the mouth, even if he does not produce any sounds. To understand which areas of the human brain are activated with certain mouth movements, the researchers involved five volunteers in the test. They were read small excerpts from children’s stories – during this process, electrodes embedded in their brains read their activity.

In the end, the researchers ended up with two neural networks: the first coordinated brain signals with lip movements, and the second turned these movements into synthesized speech. The volunteers were indeed able to repeat snippets of sentences – about 69% of the synthesized words can be easily recognized on the recording. As with other studies, the shorter the sentences, the more accurate the results.

Researchers can improve the technology by using brain implants with denser electrodes and sophisticated machine learning algorithms. Similarities were found between the reactions of the brains of different participants in the study, which suggests that future devices for speech synthesis can be easily customized for each person. The researchers also noticed that artificial intelligence sometimes recognizes sounds not used in training, which also inspires great hope.