Artificial red blood cells could bypass kidney and lung defenses in drug delivery

Kidneys and lungs – natural filters – protect the body from foreign and harmful substances. At the same time, they prevent the penetration of drugs – in some cases, cut off up to 90%, which leads to the need to prescribe higher dosages and more side effects. Scientists at the University of Arizona have developed a new drug delivery mechanism that can bypass these filters by pretending to be red blood cells.

In order to compensate for the protective mechanism of the kidneys or lungs, doctors prescribe more drugs to patients. However, higher dosage leads to more serious side effects. Another strategy allows to avoid this: targeted delivery of the drug to a certain point in the body, says Science Daily.

Professor Kim Min Kui of the University of Arizona and his team are developing a microparticle transport that mimics the properties of red blood cells. These cells consist of a protein and lipid shell, inside of which is hemoglobin, an oxygen carrier. But instead of hemoglobin, the disguised cells carry a contraband cargo of drug particles.

To successfully disguise, scientists will have to imitate the essential properties of red blood cells. For example, the ability to shrink, penetrate through tiny spaces and return to its original form again and again. In addition, red blood cells can remain in the body for much longer than conventional drug transport systems.

“Current drug delivery systems stay in the body for up to four weeks maximum,” Kim said. “My goal is for these microparticles to last as long as red blood cells, that is, about four months. And over time, even longer.

Other researchers have also looked at the effectiveness of red blood cells in drug delivery, but have explored other methods, such as using real cells. However, this requires donated blood, special methods of storage, and careful recording of blood types. The technology proposed by Professor Kim works with any blood type and with a wide range of medications.

A breakthrough method for delivering drugs to the brain of HIV patients was developed in the United States last year. The new technology promises not only to improve the quality of antiretroviral therapy but could also be adapted to treat a range of brain diseases, including cancer and dementia.