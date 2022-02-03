Assembly of Europa Clipper probe launched: it will search for life on Jupiter’s moon Europa

The launch of the Europa Clipper mission will cost $178 million – that’s how much NASA allocates to Elon Musk’s companies under the terms of the contract.

Scientists from Europe and America developed components and instruments for the future mission, which began to be gradually delivered to the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California. Now the probe is being assembled there. The developers note that by 2022 most of the equipment for the flight will be assembled, in particular a set of nine scientific instruments.

In 2021, a critical analysis of the device design was completed. In parallel, prototypes of structural elements, scientific equipment, and individual components of the probe were created.

We are moving into a phase where we see all the pieces come together as a flight system. It will be very interesting to see how the hardware, flight software and tools will be integrated and tested. For me, this is the next level of discovery. We will learn how the system we have developed will actually work.

Jan Hodas, Project Manager Europa Clipper

The Europa Clipper probe will have to fly 45 times around Europa, one of Jupiter’s moons, descending to an altitude of fewer than 26 km. Its goal is to capture the surface of Europa in high resolution, create an accurate map of the ice crust, and also indicate its composition and thickness. Another mission will study the composition and salinity of the water ocean under this ice crust.

If the probe succeeds in launching in October 2024, then it will arrive in the Jupiter system in April 2030. According to the developers, the probe will be the size of an SUV, and the mass will be 2,670 kg.

Astronomers note that Europa is one of the main candidates for the existence of extraterrestrial life in the solar system.