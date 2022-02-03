Astronomers have discovered an anomalous deviation of the axis of rotation of a black hole

The black hole in the nearby system MAXI J1820+070 turned out to be deflected from its accretion disk by a record 40 degrees.

The binary system MAXI J1820 + 070 is quite close, within the Milky Way, about 10 thousand light-years from us. It includes an ordinary star about half the size of the Sun and a black hole with a mass of eight solar masses – the remnant of a dead massive star. The black hole pulls matter from its neighbor, and it forms an accretion disk swirling around the hole. Part of this matter falls inward, and part is ejected by a pair of narrow and powerful streams, jets moving at near-light speeds and directed perpendicular to the axis of rotation.

A team of Russian and European astronomers led by Yuri Poutanen, a researcher at IKI RAS and the University of Turku, conducted polarization observations that made it possible to refine the plane of rotation of the accretion disk in MAXI J1820+070. By comparing its orientation with the directions of relativistic jets, the scientists found that the black hole’s axis of rotation is off by at least 40 degrees. They write about this in an article published in the journal Science.

Scientists attribute this deviation to a powerful additional impulse that the black hole received when it appeared. When the black hole’s predecessor, a massive star, went supernova, the explosion was asymmetrical. He gave the emerging hole not only a powerful impetus to the rapid rotation but also an impulse that deflected its axis. And if initially, both stars of the system rotated around parallel axes, the black hole turned out to be displaced by at least 40 degrees.

Such work allows us to better understand the mechanisms of supernovae and the formation of black holes. Therefore, the authors plan to continue searching for such objects, including with the help of the new NASA IXPE orbital telescope, launched at the end of 2021. Perhaps they will find even more extreme examples of “deflected” black holes.