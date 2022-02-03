Astronomers have found a new solar system object beyond the orbit of Neptune

The Italian astronomers who discovered the object named it 2021 XD7. It orbits outside the orbit of Neptune, 30 times farther from the Sun than the Earth. This discovery will help scientists in their search for the ninth planet in the solar system.

2021 XD7 is smaller than Pluto, which is considered a dwarf planet. The orbit of 2021 XD7 has a significant inclination, more than any known planet. The object takes 286 years to complete one revolution around the Sun.

Vatican astronomer Richard Boyle discovered 2021 XD7 using the Advanced Technology Telescope (VATT) and the VATT4K lens, specially designed for photometric observations and small object searches.

Scientists believe that studying a new trans-Neptunian object (TNO) will help them pinpoint the location of the ninth planet in the solar system. It is believed that the reason for the anomalous orbits of Neptune and Uranus is in a planet that has not yet been detected. The hypothesis of a ninth planet was first presented in 2015 by Caltech astronomers Mike Brown and Konstantin Batygin.

TNOs are planets that revolve around the Sun at a distance of more than 4.5 billion km. The first TNO, Pluto, was discovered in 1930.