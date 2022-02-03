Audi unveils A6 Avant E-tron electric concept car with projector headlights

The German automaker has unveiled a prototype of the A6 Avant E-tron premium station wagon. The electric car promises flagship specifications: a range of 700 km, support for 270 kW charging, acceleration to 100 km / h in less than four seconds, as well as a number of smart features, such as projecting video games and movies using headlights. Audi calls the car “a fully tangible glimpse of future production models” — the A6 Avant E-tron itself is not ready for production yet, but the company will start producing electric vehicles based on its technology after 2023.

Last summer, Audi announced its brand’s electrification strategy, Vorsprung 2030. The plan is to phase out petrol cars in favor of electric ones developed within the E-tron range by 2033. Audi has already created two crossovers for this series, a sports car, and a sedan, and now it’s the turn of the first wagon – the A6 Avant, according to The Verge.

According to the automaker, the concept was developed with an eye on the classic Audi station wagons, which the company has been producing since 1977. At the same time, the A6 Avant received several futuristic details from other E-tron models – the electric car comes with a streamlined body, but sharp corners and an aggressive design. In general, A6 Avant is positioned as a premium solution for large families.

The A6 Avant E-tron is Audi’s first electric vehicle built on the modular Premium Platform Electric (PPE). The electrical system was designed in collaboration with Porsche – another VW Group sub-brand – and is designed for a wide range of category B, C, and D electric vehicles. four-wheel drive.

In terms of performance, Audi claims that the A6 Avant is capable of driving up to 700 km on a single charge, according to the WLTP cycle. If the company does not change this indicator closer to the release of the electric car, then the A6 Avant will become the most long-range model of the brand. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes just under four seconds. A 100 kWh battery pack built into the bottom of the car can charge from 5% to 80% in about 25 minutes. And in express charging mode, the A6 Avant needs 10 minutes of charging to drive about 300 kilometers.

As for technological equipment, projector headlights became the main feature of the A6 Avant. Instead of conventional LED lamps, the new model received Digital Matrix LED – Audi claims that these headlights have “cinematic qualities.” Technically, the A6 Avant can display any movie or video game on any wall in front of it, such as when parked or charging.

Right now, Audi is not talking about the start of the serial production of the A6 Avant. However, the company describes the concept as “manufacturing-oriented” and claims that the electric car can hit production lines with minimal changes to design and specifications. Other Audi electric vehicles built on a similar PPE platform will be introduced in 2023.