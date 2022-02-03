March 30, 2022 5:46 pm
Facebook Twitter Youtube

Australian Startup Announces Fusion Achievement

Australian Startup Announces Fusion Achievement

Australian startup HB11 is pursuing an alternative approach to fusion, using high-precision laser pulses to drive reactions instead of millions of degrees. The first test of the technology exceeded the expectations of the developers ten times. The company claims it is “the only commercial enterprise to have achieved fusion.”

In order to push atoms together so that they merge and form a new element, it is necessary to overcome the repulsive force acting on two positively charged nuclei. The sun copes with this task by heating a huge number of hydrogen atoms to tens of millions of degrees. At this temperature, the atoms begin to move so fast that they collide with each other, combine, turn into helium, and release energy.

Most fusion reactors—stellarators and tokamaks—simulate this process by using magnetic fields to hold the hot plasma. HB11 explores a different approach that doesn’t require colossal temperatures or radioactive fuel like tritium. Instead, laser pulses with linear frequency modulation are used, capable of creating unprecedented power levels in excess of 10 petawatts, writes New Atlas.

With the help of lasers, scientists are going to disperse hydrogen atoms so much that they collide and merge with boron atoms in a fusion reaction. In this case, helium atoms, or alpha particles, will appear, which do not have electrons. HB11 plans to collect these charges for energy, without any steam and turbines, and without nuclear waste.

Initial experiments have shown promise, and recently the company’s lead scientist, Dimitri Batani, conducted new tests in Japan. The results were the first proof of the effectiveness of generating alpha particles using a petawatt laser. The alpha particle flux was found to be one order of magnitude higher than previous results obtained with the same laser but with a different equipment geometry.

Despite the fact that the overall efficiency of converting laser energy into alpha particle energy is still low – about 0.005% – the results open up many opportunities for further research and search for options for optimizing the technology.

Using the LHD stellarator, US physicists and colleagues in Japan have discovered that the element boron significantly enhances the ability of some fusion power devices to retain the heat needed to carry out a fusion reaction. The results of their study demonstrate for the first time a new mode of operation for this type of reactor.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

rANDOM NEWS

Scientists have shown how respiratory viruses can cause Alzheimer's disease

Scientists have shown how respiratory viruses can cause Alzheimer’s disease

Preclinical experiments have shown that viruses can quickly move from the nasopharynx to the brain, provoking symptoms characteristic of neurodegeneration. The results again confirm the viral nature of Alzheimer’s disease. Australian researchers have found evidence that bacteria living in the nose can enter the brain through nerve endings in the respiratory tract, triggering a cascade of events characteristic of Alzheimer’s disease. Previously, scientists have already shown that several

February 21, 2022
Wireless transmission of energy over long distances

A technology for wireless transmission of energy over long distances has been created

The world’s first functional wireless power transmission system over long distances was developed in New Zealand. Already, the prototype is capable of operating in all weather conditions by channeling power between two antennas separated by several kilometers. Field tests of the technology, which repeats the experiments of Nikola Tesla, will begin in the fall. The dream of wireless power transmission is far from new – even Nikola

August 4, 2020
Fintech Scotland

CEO of FinTech Scotland, Stephen Ingledew, discusses the future of financial services technology

SciTech Europa attended the launch event of the EIT Digital Scottish Satellite in Edinburgh. The new satellite will enhance the FinTech sector in Scotland by opportunities for global collaboration. We spoke to the Stephen Ingledew, the CEO of FinTech Scotland, to discuss the economic significance of FinTech Scotland, how Brexit will impact the FinTech sector, and the importance of inclusion in the financial services industry. How important is

April 9, 2019
The new mathematical model to save endangered species

The new mathematical model to save endangered species

From the blue whale to the Bengal tiger, there are many endangered species that share the risk of extinction. A new mathematical model could save these species. The risk of extinction varies between endangered species, depending on how the individuals within the species reproduce and how long they survive. Knowledge of the dynamics of survival and reproduction supports management actions to improve a species’ chance of

January 14, 2019
Coronal loops on the Sun may be optical illusions

Coronal loops on the Sun may be optical illusions

According to a study by the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR), many coronal loops – rope filaments of plasma that exist in the Sun’s atmosphere – may actually be optical illusions. This discovery challenges what we already know about the sun. “We know that developing such methods will be an extremely difficult task, but our study demonstrates that the way we currently use when observing the Sun

March 2, 2022
What's happening: China has a new outbreak of COVID-19

What’s happening: China has a new outbreak of COVID-19

At the end of 2019, disturbing news began to arrive from China about a deadly virus that had been identified for the first time. And despite the efforts made and the vaccines developed in record time, the virus was one step ahead. The rate at which COVID-19 is spreading across the planet and the number of mutations it has acquired is staggering. Thus, the BA.2 variant or “stealth omicron”

March 20, 2022

articles

ABOUT US

Autonomous Nonprofit Organization

 NEWS
 ARTICLES

Disclaimer: www.scitecheuropa.eu is an independent portal and is not responsible for the content of external sites. © 2022