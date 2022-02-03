Australian Startup Announces Fusion Achievement

Australian startup HB11 is pursuing an alternative approach to fusion, using high-precision laser pulses to drive reactions instead of millions of degrees. The first test of the technology exceeded the expectations of the developers ten times. The company claims it is “the only commercial enterprise to have achieved fusion.”

In order to push atoms together so that they merge and form a new element, it is necessary to overcome the repulsive force acting on two positively charged nuclei. The sun copes with this task by heating a huge number of hydrogen atoms to tens of millions of degrees. At this temperature, the atoms begin to move so fast that they collide with each other, combine, turn into helium, and release energy.

Most fusion reactors—stellarators and tokamaks—simulate this process by using magnetic fields to hold the hot plasma. HB11 explores a different approach that doesn’t require colossal temperatures or radioactive fuel like tritium. Instead, laser pulses with linear frequency modulation are used, capable of creating unprecedented power levels in excess of 10 petawatts, writes New Atlas.

With the help of lasers, scientists are going to disperse hydrogen atoms so much that they collide and merge with boron atoms in a fusion reaction. In this case, helium atoms, or alpha particles, will appear, which do not have electrons. HB11 plans to collect these charges for energy, without any steam and turbines, and without nuclear waste.

Initial experiments have shown promise, and recently the company’s lead scientist, Dimitri Batani, conducted new tests in Japan. The results were the first proof of the effectiveness of generating alpha particles using a petawatt laser. The alpha particle flux was found to be one order of magnitude higher than previous results obtained with the same laser but with a different equipment geometry.

Despite the fact that the overall efficiency of converting laser energy into alpha particle energy is still low – about 0.005% – the results open up many opportunities for further research and search for options for optimizing the technology.

Using the LHD stellarator, US physicists and colleagues in Japan have discovered that the element boron significantly enhances the ability of some fusion power devices to retain the heat needed to carry out a fusion reaction. The results of their study demonstrate for the first time a new mode of operation for this type of reactor.