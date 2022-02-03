Bees also use social distancing to avoid diseases

Humans aren’t the only species to practice distancing from others to deal with a deadly pathogen: a new study indicates that honey bees modify behavior and use of space to prevent the spread of the disease-causing mite. varroosis ( Varroa destructor ), which feeds on the organs of its host and can carry deadly viruses. The authors observed such changes in wild and domesticated bees infested by this mite, which constitutes one of the greatest threats to this hymenopteran worldwide.

The team verified that, in infested wild populations, the oldest foragers practice their dances on the periphery of the hive, with which they indicate to the others the location of the food sources. In this way, they intend to prevent the young nurses and the larvae located in the center of the hive from falling ill. Infested wild bees also groom each other more intensively for parasites in the center of the colony, when they are among the more valuable young bees. The findings have been described in Science Advances.

“We interpret this change in social organization as a possible strategy to limit the spread of the parasite in the swarm,” says lead author Michelina Pusceddu, an agricultural sciences researcher at the University of Sassari.

As expected, the infested domesticated bees received more grooming than the healthy ones. But, contrary to expectations, the infested ones also engaged in more socialization activities, such as palpation with the antennae and the distribution of regurgitated food. This could be the reflection of a compromise solution between containing the spread of the parasite and maintaining communication, the author clarifies. “Social distancing is probably too costly on a small scale or within the same cohort,” says Alberto Satta, another of the study’s authors, from the same university.

The study exemplifies how to “find clues to complex behavioral changes—such as the phenomenon of social distancing—to deal with the unique demands of living in a large social group,” says Adam Dolezal, an entomologist at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. outside the studio. Dolezal’s own research has shown that bees reduce contact with mates infected by another pathogen called Israeli acute paralysis virus, which they detect by smell.

Lasius niger ants, locusts, birds, and non-human primates also display social withdrawal behaviors. But in any social animal, keeping your distance comes at a cost.