Biggest Medical Advances of 2022

The last twelve months have been marked by incredible advances in the field of medicine. Some of them are academic, others are the culmination of years of work, but all of them will define the future of medicine. Here is some of them.

Multiple sclerosis caused by a viral infection

In January, a study was conducted that confirmed the link between the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) and the development of multiple sclerosis (MS), an autoimmune disease that affects the nervous system. In addition to being associated with MS, EBV is a key trigger for this neurological disease, according to a study that followed 10 million US military personnel over a period of 20 years.

The findings do not mean that infection is the only cause of multiple sclerosis. It is likely that a number of genetic and/or environmental factors also play a role. However, the discovery of this clear link between the two diseases could eventually lead to the development of a possible vaccine.

First 100% complete human genome sequence

When scientists announced the sequencing of the human genome twenty years ago, their announcement was somewhat premature. At that time, about 8% of the genome had not yet been sequenced. This was achieved thanks to the work, the results of which were published in April last year. And these last percentages, previously considered “unwanted” DNA, contain more than just junk.

mRNA vaccine against skin cancer

Following the incredible success of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, much work has been done to explore the potential of this technology in other diseases, including cancer. Recently, the Moderna team has focused on melanoma. The first results of this year’s groundbreaking trial showed that 44% of patients were better off than those who received conventional treatment alone.

Phase 3 trials of this personalized mRNA skin cancer vaccine will begin as early as 2023.

First recording of a dying human brain

While doctors were monitoring the brain waves of an 87-year-old man with epilepsy for a possible seizure, the patient died suddenly on the table from a heart attack. The team took this unfortunate opportunity to analyze the “30 seconds before and after” the patient’s cardiac arrest.

Then they would have detected increased activity in the types of brain waves known as gamma waves. They are involved in processes such as sleep, meditation and memory recovery, giving an idea of what a person may experience in the last moments of life.

World’s first stool transplant approved

Inside your gut is a thriving community of billions of microbes that play a key role in our health. To fully function and be effective, this microbiota must be diverse. For people with severely disrupted microbiota, transplanting stool from a healthy individual could be a “tipping point” as it introduces new microbial communities. This year, the first important step was taken: the first officially approved transplant was carried out in Australia.

For now, the approved therapy is only for Clostridioides difficile infection, which is considered very serious and potentially fatal, but it could one day be extended to other diseases.

The world’s first heart transplant from a pig to a human

In January, surgeons at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and Medical Center announced that they had performed the first successful transplant of a genetically engineered porcine heart into a human. A 57-year-old man had the last stage of heart disease. He was too ill to receive a conventional heart transplant, so an experimental treatment was suggested as a last resort to buy him some more time.

The man lived for almost two months with a new pig heart before finally dying of heart failure. The researchers who developed the procedure are still investigating the cause of death, but a swine virus may have been the cause.