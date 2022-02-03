Biologists are going to create a “robot-scientist” of the third generation from yeast

The single-celled eukaryotic yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae (commonly used in the production of beer and bread), the bacterium Escherichia coli, and other microbes used in commercial biotechnologies, and Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cells used to produce drugs based on antibodies and vaccines.

In 2020, Ross King, professor of machine intelligence at the Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg, Sweden, and developer of Adam and Eve, the first robotic scientist, invited scientist John Wikswo to take part in the work to build the third-generation Genesis scientist robot. King’s vision was to develop thousands of miniature self-contained chemostats that would be used to understand yeast metabolism and signaling.

As you know, people have about 20,000 genes, from 80,000 to 400,000 proteins, and millions of metabolites formed as a result of various chemical reactions, so the creation of a mathematical systemic biological model of a person is still a difficult task for scientists. So Wikswo started working with Saccharomyces cerevisiae, a yeast that has only 6,275 genes and has long been studied by biologists because of its general similarities to many mammalian systems. Large libraries of Saccharomyces cerevisiae strains have been created with one or more inactivated or overexpressed genes, and only a few of them are involved in most biological processes. However, the number of possible experiments even with this simple single-celled organism far exceeds the capabilities of scientists using standard laboratory methods.

King’s vision is for Genesis to combine Wikswo’s advanced microfluidic and mass spectrometry technologies with King’s own artificial intelligence software that formulates a biological hypothesis, then selects, designs, conducts, and analyzes experiments and refines the mathematical model of the microbe. The attraction of Genesis is that it will be able to run a thousand or more independent experiments simultaneously.

“For the first time, we will be able to study hundreds of different drug profiles simultaneously. By conducting all these experiments simultaneously, the artificial intelligence in Genesis will formulate a scientific hypothesis based on a computer representation of a biological model, ”explained Wikskwo.

Genesis is based on microfluidic pumps and valves, along with microcontrollers and the software that controls them. Unlike bread-making, brewing, or yeast growing in the earlier “Adam” and “Eve” robots, the chemostat provides a continuous flow of nutrients and flushes out waste and any yeast that won’t fit in. Genesis will be able to perform the many measurements needed to illuminate currently unknown microbial metabolic and signaling pathways.

Wickskvo says he envisions many futures uses for Genesis beyond experiments with single-celled organisms.

“Ultimately Genesis will be able to get incredible data on everything from yeast and bacteria to organ chips, cultured cells, and maybe even zebrafish. It will become a one-stop platform for perfusion, control, and analysis to ask questions and explore the science so it can be applied to some of the world’s most pressing problems.”

Eric Spivey, Co-Head and Associate Professor of Biomedical Engineering at Vanderbilt, and Evgenia Tyukova, Research Fellow at the Department of Biology and Biological Engineering at Chalmers, also contributed to yeast biology research and to the development and operation of the chemostat.