Biologists have created the youngest cells in the human body in a test tube

Scientists have discovered a technology for the rapid and controlled transformation of human stem cells into totipotent embryonic cells, corresponding to an eight-cell embryo. The developed method does not require the use of genetic engineering. The study is published in Nature.

An international team of researchers has developed a technology that makes it possible to obtain embryonic cells at the eight-cell stage. It is at this stage that the activation of the zygotic genome occurs, scientists note. In their work, they acted on stem cells with a “cocktail” of various chemicals.

After fertilization in the zygote, the gene is activated, which initiates a short-term transformation of cells into totipotent ones. They can form both tissues and internal organs, as well as extra-embryonic elements – the placenta and yolk. In the process of cell division, zygotes lose this property.

“The resulting cells recreate the embryonic state of a fertilized egg after just three divisions. They can not only differentiate into placental tissue but also potentially develop into more mature organs, ”the authors of the study said.

To test the ability of the resulting cells to further develop, the scientists injected eight-cell zygotes into mice and monitored the development of the embryo. The results showed that such cells retain the ability to form embryonic and extraembryonic structures both in vitro and in vivo.

Scientists note that although methods for converting stem cells into elements of the early stages of embryonic development existed earlier, so far no one has been able to obtain cells at the stage of zygote crushing. The created technology will help to study the process of human embryonic development.

Researchers believe the new technology will make individual transplants a reality. Organ transplants now require finding a suitable donor. At the same time, if the serotype of the donor is too different from the serotype of the recipient, transplanted organs may be rejected. The technology developed by scientists in the future will make it possible to grow organs and tissues for transplantation based on the patient’s own stem cells.

“These cells can be used to regenerate human organs, which will reduce the dependence of medicine on donor organs,” the scientists add. “In addition, they will be useful for the study of embryos, help in the treatment of diseases that occur in the early stages of development, as well as in the prevention of miscarriages.”