Biologists have edited the tick’s genome

American biologists have developed a protocol for delivering genetic tools to tick embryos, thanks to which they were the first to turn off two genes. Genome manipulation opens up opportunities for creating modified tick lines needed to control their numbers and resistance to parasites, the authors write in the journal iScience.

Using the CRISPR-Cas genomic editing system, scientists have already learned how to make targeted changes to the genome of many arthropods, the vast majority belonging to the insect class. Among them, of particular interest are the classic model object of geneticists – the fruit flies Drosophila melanogaster, as well as mosquitoes. Mosquito genome editing, in particular, underlies the gene drive technology, which is proposed to be used to destroy natural populations of malarial mosquitoes.

Editing of the insect genome is typically carried out by injecting components of the CRISPR-Cas editing system into eggs, ie embryos. The researchers tried to test a similar scheme on ixodid ticks (arthropods related to spiders), but they were faced with the fact that tick eggs are simply impossible to stab – they are surrounded by a dense shell (chorion), which helps create increased pressure inside the egg, as well as a thick waxy cuticle.

To overcome this problem, biologists at the University of Nevada, led by Monika Gulia-Nuss, who previously deciphered the genome of the common American black-legged tick Ixodes scapularis, developed a way to remove the membranes from the embryo. To get rid of the wax layer, female Ixodes scapularis mites kept in the laboratory had their wax-producing gland (Genet’s organ) removed before they laid their eggs. The “naked” eggs were then treated with benzalkonium chloride to remove the chorion, and an incision was made to relieve some of the pressure inside the egg.

After all these manipulations, the researchers were finally able to microinject into embryos the components of the CRISPR-Cas system in the form of a ready-made complex of the Cas9 protein, which makes a cut in DNA, and a guide RNA, which tells the protein where to cut exactly. As a reporter gene, the authors, by analogy with Drosophila, chose the Proboscipedia gene, which is responsible for the formation of the oral apparatus. In flies with a mutation of this gene, instead of one of the pairs of processes, legs grow on the head.

The experiment assumed that CRISPR-Cas would make a cut in the DNA, which would then be repaired by the cell itself, resulting in a mutation in the gene sequence that disrupted its function. In total, the researchers killed more than two thousand eggs, but most of them died, and only ten percent of the eggs hatched mites. The desired gene was checked by sequencing in all hatched ticks, and only two mutants were found in total (editing efficiency is less than two percent). It turned out that in ticks, the phenotypic manifestation of the mutation is an elongated element of the proboscis (hypostome).

In addition, biologists have tried to introduce a mutation in the Chitinase gene, which is probably necessary for the fertility of ticks and can become a target for controlling their numbers. The editing efficiency, in this case, was up to 80 percent, although the survival rate of the embryos was comparable.

Also, the authors of the work tested on ticks another method of editing insects, when instead of an embryo, the components of the editing system are injected directly into the ovary of the female. Theoretically, the efficiency of introducing mutations, in this case, should be higher. Indeed, the number of ticks mutated in the Proboscipedia gene has increased to four percent of all hatched, which is still quite small. The researchers suggested that mutations in this gene are likely to be lethal to ticks, unlike insects.

Ticks carry many infections, including encephalitis, Lyme disease, babesiosis, and others. Genome editing could make them less susceptible to infection by these pathogens, similar to malaria-resistant GM mosquitoes.