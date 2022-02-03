Biologists have learned to synthesize antibiotics and cannabinoids in amoebas

A team of scientists from Germany has developed a new method for the production of polyketides – complex natural products from which both antibiotics and olivetolic acid, a precursor of tetrahydrocannabinol, are obtained. Instead of yeast or E. coli, scientists used amoebas, which greatly simplified the production of the required substances.

Polyketides are natural compounds with a wide range of practical applications. They are used in food supplements, antibiotics like erythromycin, and in the synthesis of one of the main cannabinoid precursors, olivetolic acid. The psychoactive properties of this substance are currently being intensively studied and are already used as part of the treatment of neurological diseases and pain.

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is found in cannabis leaves and flowers, but isolating it in pure form is very difficult and chemical synthesis is expensive and inefficient. That’s why a group of biologists from the Leibniz Institute in Jena has set out to develop a technology for the production of THC in the laboratory, writes EurekAlert.

So far, this has mostly been done with E. coli or yeast, but neither is a natural producer of THC. Therefore, too many genetic changes are necessary for them to be able to synthesize this substance. An alternative solution was the amoeba Dictyostelium discoideum, which already possesses a number of biosynthetic genes for the production of natural products such as polyketides. By studying these genes more closely, scientists realized that they are very similar to the genes responsible for biosynthesis in plants.

During the tests, biologists forced the amoeba to first synthesize the food additive resveratol. Then they introduced an enzyme that produces olivetolic acid into the amoeba. After that, the amoeba was able to develop the required precursor without any additional additives.

“With our study, we have shown that the amoeba Dictyostelium can be used as a biotechnology platform for the production of natural products based on polyketides,” said first author Christine Reimer. “Our next goal is to introduce two enzymes that are still missing to get THC in the amoeba.”

Last year’s experiments showed that cannabinoids actively fight inflammation in the intestines, preventing the development of cancer without a psychotropic effect. In recent years, doctors have noted an increase in cases of rectal and colon cancer in young and middle-aged people, so new treatment options are much needed.