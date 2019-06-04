How gene-edited chicken cells were able to resist bird flu virus

Gene-edited chicken cells were able to resist the bird flu virus in the lab. Could chickens which are resistant to the disease be produced?

Scientists have been able to avoid the spread of the bird flu virus in gene-edited chicken cells. This could potentially lead to the production of chickens which are resistant to the virus in the future.

Professor Wendy Barclay, Chair in Influenza Virology at Imperial College London, said: “We have long known that chickens are a reservoir for flu viruses that might spark the next pandemic. In this research, we have identified the smallest possible genetic change we can make to chickens that can help to stop the virus taking hold. This has the potential to stop the next flu pandemic at its source.”

Bird flu

According to the University of Edinburgh, bird flu is a major threat to farmed chickens worldwide. Severe strains can kill up to one hundred percent of birds in a flock and certain variations of the virus can infect people and cause serious illness.

The production of gene-edited chickens

The team was able to prevent the spread of the bird flu virus by deleting a section of chicken DNA inside lab grown chicken cells. The next step will be to try to produce gene-edited chickens.

Dr Mike McGrew, of the University of Edinburgh’s Roslin Institute, commented: “This is an important advance that suggests we may be able to use gene-editing techniques to produce chickens that are resistant to bird flu. We haven’t produced any birds yet and we need to check if the DNA change has any other effects on the bird cells before we can take this next step.”

Rachel Hawken, Senior Director of Genomics and Quantitative Genetics at Cobb-Vantress, added: “Avian influenza resistance in broiler production is of global significance and this research is an important step toward that goal. It is exciting for Cobb to be a part of exploring new technologies that could be used to advance poultry breeding in the future.”