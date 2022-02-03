Birds started laying eggs a month earlier due to climate change

By comparing bird eggs from the zoological museum collection with the results of modern observations, ornithologists have found that about a third of all species nesting in Chicago began to open their eggs, on average, 25 days earlier than a hundred years ago. As far as the authors of the study can tell, this shift was due to global climate change.

The collection of bird eggs at Chicago’s Field Museum of Natural History has hundreds of specimens, most of which are over 120 years old. This collection, like many others around the world, ceased to be replenished around the 1920s, when the fashion for this hobby came to naught, both among amateur enthusiasts and among scientists.

A renewed interest in the collection and analysis of bird clutches arose in connection with the study of brown-headed cow trupials living in North America. To do this, ornithologists had to look every spring for the nests in which these parasitic birds threw their eggs, and collect data on the timing of their reproduction. Comparing this data, as well as data on songbirds from the Chicago area since 1989, with the museum’s collection, the scientists obtained two sets of data: one from approximately 1880-1920, the other from 1990 to 2015.

An analysis of these data revealed a surprising trend: among the 72 species living in this region, about a third began to lay their eggs earlier and earlier. Among the birds of this group, the timing of laying shifted by 25.1 days than it happened a hundred years ago.

Scientists could not find information about the temperature of the Midwest at the end of the 19th century, so well-documented data on the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere helped them understand the reason for this shift. Indeed, a correlation was found between fluctuations in CO2 levels and the timing of egg-laying. Although the temperature changes reflected in the amount of carbon dioxide in the air were relatively small, only a few degrees, they led to earlier flowering of some plants and the appearance of insects that are eaten by birds. This forced the birds to correct their behavior.

Since 1970, the number of wild birds in Canada and the United States has decreased by 29%, according to ornithologists from the United States. In absolute terms, there are 3 billion fewer birds in North America. And although during this time only a few species became completely extinct, which became rare long before 1970, the situation looks extremely gloomy.