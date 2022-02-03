Blue Origin intends to build more rockets due to high demand for space tourism

Founded by Jeff Bezos, Blue Origin has already allowed 14 people to fly into space in 2021. Now its CEO, Bob Smith, has said the business needs to build more rockets because of the extremely high demand in the space tourism market.

“I think the problem for Blue right now is that we are limited in resources,” Smith said at the FAA Commercial Space Transportation Conference in Washington yesterday. Last year, Blue Origin already successfully completed three manned missions using New Shepard rockets and capsules, as well as a cargo exploration flight. According to Smith, the company could easily double the number of missions this year.

New Shepard is launched from a private site in the Texas desert, the ship rises to a height of about 100 km, crossing the border of space both by American (80 km) and international standards (just 100 km). So far, Blue Origin has two launch vehicles, one for research cargo flights and the second for passenger flights.

The company did not disclose prices for seats on the ship, the only hint is information about the auction held before the first flight – the seat was sold for $ 28 million. Bezos previously reported that his company sold tickets for about $ 100 million, and Smith yesterday said that in the auction Thousands of people participated, which indicates very high demand.

Last year, the company lost the leaders of the New Shepard program, not counting the massive exodus of talented employees. Later, one of the former top managers of the company sharply criticized the security systems used in New Shepard, which were then subjected to an inspection by the US Federal Aviation Administration. According to the current management, the very fact of three successful manned flights last year testifies to the safety of the company’s technologies and methods.