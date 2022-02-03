Body temperature is more important than metabolism for longevity

Scientists from China have presented the missing data on the impact of metabolism on life expectancy. There is currently conflicting information regarding two key factors in metabolic rate – nutrition and exercise. New experiments show that there is no contradiction since the key condition for a longer lifespan is actually body temperature.

Many studies have confirmed that calorie restriction, leading to a decrease in metabolic rate, is associated with increased life expectancy. Meanwhile, similar results are achieved when playing sports, but physical activity, on the contrary, speeds up the metabolism. It is known that metabolic rate is also related to body temperature, so scientists from Shenzhen University decided to simulate such conditions when the influence of each factor could be assessed separately, writes Medical Express.

Scientists created special environmental conditions in which mice and hamsters were placed. The first observations showed that exposure to high temperatures for animals slowed down the metabolism and increased the body temperature of animals. Ultimately, such circumstances shortened their life expectancy. Then the scientists applied special means of blowing the animals, which did not change their metabolism but protected them from an increase in body temperature. To their surprise, the new conditions had a positive effect on the life expectancy of all rodents.

“This means that body temperature seems to be a much more important mediator of lifespan than metabolic rate,” the scientists concluded. While they do not make any specific claims about the prevention of aging in terms of human body temperature, however, a new understanding of previously unknown factors of life expectancy opens up opportunities for developing tools for preventive measures.

Earlier, other scientists presented new data on the study of centenarians and came to the conclusion that the limit of human life expectancy ranges from 130 to 180 years.