Breakthrough in Magnetic Fields: Is Fusion Power Coming Soon?

Recently, American researchers at the National Ignition Facility demonstrated that improvements in magnetic fields tripled the net energy yield in one of their fusion experiments.

The National Ignition Facility (NIF) is the size of a sports stadium. The unique energy and power of NIF break new ground in science and lays the foundation for a clean and sustainable source of energy.

NIF is the most accurate laser system in the world. It accurately aims, amplifies, reflects, and focuses 192 powerful laser beams at a target the size of a pencil eraser in a few billionths of a second, delivering over 2 million joules of ultraviolet energy and 500 trillion watts of power.

NIF creates a temperature of about 100 million degrees Celsius and a pressure of over 100 billion Earth atmospheres. These extreme conditions cause the hydrogen atoms in the target to fuse and release energy in a controlled fusion reaction.

Therefore, nuclear fusion can become a clean source of energy without the formation of radioactive waste and greenhouse gas emissions. Moreover, hydrogen isotopes used for thermonuclear fusion are found on Earth in large quantities and constantly. But one of the technical problems is to maintain a sufficiently high temperature of the fuel for a sufficiently long time.

Recently, NIF researchers have shown that a magnetic field amplifies the “heat”, allowing much more energy to be generated, in a technique called inertial fusion (ICF), where a nuclear reaction is initiated by lasers. Their discovery is published in the journal Physical Review Letters.

Inertial thermonuclear fusion

A brief reminder of inertial fusion as it is implemented in the study. Inertial fusion involves the use of laser beams to transfer sufficient energy to a very small amount of deuterium and tritium contained in a capsule a few millimeters in diameter. This capsule, or target, is compressed very strongly to heat it and bring it to a very high density. The material is then ionized and forms a plasma.

There are two schemes for inertial thermonuclear fusion. The so-called direct attack scheme consists in the direct action of laser beams on a capsule consisting of hydrogen isotopes. Another scheme is to place the capsule in a centimeter-long metal cylinder. This cylinder has two laser beam inlets. Laser beams hit the inner surfaces of the cylinder, heating the metal and emitting x-rays. These X-rays compress the capsule, causing a fusion reaction. It is this scheme of inertial thermonuclear fusion that is used in NIF.

Magnetism is the key to ignition?

In 2012, as noted in a related article in the journal Physics, researchers at the OMEGA laser facility at the University of Rochester in New York demonstrated that a magnetic field significantly alters the heat flux in laser-heated fuel. The field essentially provides insulation around the hottest region of the fuel, offering a way to improve heating and possibly reaction yield.

John Moody, National Ignition Fellow (NIF) at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) in California and lead author of the project, explains: “It’s like a thick styrofoam sleeve that keeps coffee hot without burning your hand.”

In the presence of a magnetic field, the electrons in the plasma are forced to move along spiral trajectories along the magnetic field lines, colliding with each other less frequently. This behavior slows down the flow of heat to the colder surrounding fuel and provides additional heat at the hot spot, bringing us closer to the level required for self-sustaining plasma ignition.

NIF has already brought its experiments to the brink of ignition. The energy yield achieved during these experiments is fully compensated by the energy required for these self-sustaining reactions in the plasma. However, achieving ignition is an important step towards an eventual “equilibrium” system that produces more energy at the output than at the input.

Small changes for big results

Thermonuclear experiments are so complex that even the smallest changes in their configuration can have big consequences. That is why the researchers used computer simulations to explore the potential benefits of magnetization for NIF performance.

Traditionally, they use a fuel capsule located inside a golden cylinder. But adding a strong magnetic field will create electric currents in the walls of the cylinder, which will destroy it. To get around this problem, Moody and colleagues experimented with alloys to create a metal cylinder with low electrical conductivity. They found that an alloy of gold and tantalum could withstand high magnetic fields.

In practice, they developed their magnetization experiment by winding a coil around a version of this alloy cylinder containing a fuel capsule filled with pure deuterium. They then applied a 26 Tesla magnetic field, passing a current through the coil just before turning on the lasers.

As a result, the hotspot at NIF was 40% hotter and produced more than three times the amount of energy than previous experiments, which is an even better result than expected. According to Pascal Loizeau, a plasma physicist at the French Commission for Alternative Energy and Atomic Energy (CEA), these results are “remarkable” and represent a proof of concept for magnetic assistance at NIF.

For safety reasons, this experiment was carried out with a simplified configuration, in particular, using only deuterium and moderate laser power. In future higher-power experiments that use two forms of hydrogen (deuterium and tritium), Moody expects a second effect that will increase performance. High-energy particles produced in nuclear reactions will be delayed by field lines. These charged particles will spend more time storing energy at the hot spot, providing more heat before leaving it.

Thus, these results suggest that magnets could play a key role in the development of this futuristic form of energy, which could theoretically provide a virtually unlimited supply of clean energy.