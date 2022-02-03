Breakthrough in microbiology: the structure of Janus kinase is deciphered

For more than 20 years, biologists have been trying to understand the three-dimensional structure and mechanism of an important signaling protein, Janus kinase. The team of Christopher Garcia from Stanford University came first to the finish line in this scientific race. Understanding the structure of this molecule will be useful in creating new effective drugs against a specific type of cancer.

Janus kinases receive signals from outside the cells and transmit them to the molecules inside. Scientists have known for a long time that disturbances in their function lead to disease. Some Janus kinase mutations can interfere with the body’s ability to fight infections, causing severe forms of immunodeficiency, blood cancer, allergic and autoimmune diseases.

Although the shape of some parts of this molecule was already known, its complete structure remained a mystery. Therefore, most of the modern drugs that act on Janus kinase, apart from those in clinical trials, acted blindly, blocking both healthy and mutated proteins.

Compounding the problem was that kinases are difficult to make in the lab and have difficulty forming the crystals that scientists need to study their 3D structure using X-ray crystallography. Therefore, for many years, biologists could only observe particles of kinases, writes Phys.org.

However, the emergence of new methods – in particular, cryoelectron microscopy – have moved things off the ground. Another breakthrough was Garcia’s decision to investigate the mouse Janus kinase rather than the less stable human one.

Scientists hope that now, knowing the structure of Janus kinase, it will be possible to develop drugs that act only on damaged molecules. This will reduce the severity of side effects from medications.

