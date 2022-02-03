March 30, 2022 5:46 pm
Breakthrough non-invasive 3D microscope visualizes living tissue without biopsy

Now, instead of complex operations for collecting tissue for histology, it will be possible to use a non-invasive microscope that will provide detailed 3D images of the problem area in a living organism. This breakthrough technology will greatly simplify the diagnosis of cancer, and will also be useful for examining a patient with many other diseases.

Scientists at Columbia University have developed MediSCAPE technology, a high-speed 3D microscope for real-time tissue analysis in a living body. Preliminary test results of the device suggest that invasive biopsy may soon become a technique of the past.

A biopsy is now used everywhere to assess the structure of tissue, analyze signs of its malignancy, etc. For example, if cancer is suspected, a biopsy is the final tool for making a diagnosis. Meanwhile, a biopsy is an extremely complicated procedure when working with nervous tissue, the brain and spinal cord, and eyes. In addition, the histological assessment of tissue after biopsy is very time-consuming and it has not yet been possible to reduce the time for preparing the results.

“Now we can visualize living tissue without a biopsy. We hope that MediSCAPE will leave existing solutions in the past, ”commented the results of the author of the work, Elizabeth Hillman.

One of the first tissues that scientists studied with a microscope was the kidney of a mouse. “We were stunned to see magnificent structures similar to those we usually get from standard histology,” they said.

The new technology, in addition to the absence of invasive intervention, has a number of important advantages. First, there is no need to introduce any additional fluorescent dyes into the body. Secondly, the review takes place in real time, allowing you to observe the fabric from different angles.

“We scanned different areas of the tissue as if we were holding a flashlight in our hands,” they explain.

In addition, the technology allows assessing the state of the tissue and simultaneously visualizing the blood flow, which is extremely important for many conditions and for assessing the blood supply to the organ before surgery. Finally, the survey provides detailed 3D images for further work.

So far, scientists have demonstrated the potential of MediSCAPE for a wide range of applications, from the analysis of a pancreatic tumor in mice to the rapid assessment of human organs prepared for transplantation. Demonstration of the effectiveness of the microscope on a living person was carried out on visualization of the tongue and tissue of the oral mucosa.

Currently, scientists are working to commercialize the technology and are waiting for approval from the US regulator FDA to apply the technology in clinical practice.

In the meantime, Russian scientists have previously presented technology for imaging blood flow with cell accuracy, which allows you to accurately determine the critical state of blood vessels.

