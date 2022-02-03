Can Earth’s gravity tear the moon apart?

The moon has been a satellite of the earth for millions of years. And while it will almost certainly remain so, Earth’s gravity has a way of destroying it.

The Moon has been a constant satellite of the Earth for millions of years, and yet we often forget how much it affects the Earth. It is responsible for some of the phenomena that occur on the surface of the Earth, such as tides, weather conditions, stabilization of the Earth’s rotation, etc.

We also know that it is slowly moving away from us. While it looks like it will eventually break free from Earth’s gravity, it is predicted that the Sun will turn into a red giant and engulf them both before that happens.

However, as the Moon gets smaller and the Sun gets bigger, total solar eclipses will no doubt be a thing of the past.

However, let’s consider another case. Is it possible for Earth’s gravity to destroy the moon? What conditions are necessary for this?

To answer this question, we must understand the concept of the Roche limit and its implications for finding the point at which gravity begins to destroy space objects.

Roche limit and tidal forces

To better understand the concept of the Roche limit, we need to be clear about what tidal forces are and how they are relevant to this discussion.

Tidal forces arise because gravitational forces have two different values at different points on the same body.

Consider first the Earth-Moon system. A point on the Moon’s surface that is closer to the Earth will experience a greater gravitational force than a point further from the Earth’s surface. In addition, the net gravitational force at the north pole is directed downward towards its core, while at the south pole it is directed upward.

The net effect of these differences and anomalies is that the Moon becomes slightly elongated along the equator and oblate along the poles. The Moon and Sun have a similar effect on the Earth. This causes the Earth to stretch and compress along its equator and poles, respectively.

As for the Roche limit, this is the minimum distance from the planet at which any smaller object (eg satellite, asteroid, etc.) can approach it without being torn apart by tidal forces. If an object crosses the planet’s Rosh limit, the planet’s gravity will break it into many small fragments.

When an object is inside the planet’s Roche limit, the difference in gravitational forces between opposite ends of the object becomes large enough to overcome the force holding the object bound together. We can argue that when an object is within the Roche limit of a planet, the tidal effect is strong enough to tear it apart.

There have been several instances in our solar system where objects have entered the Roche limit of a planet and, as a result, broken apart.

The famous rings of Saturn could have originated in this way from a moon or any other large object that could cross the Roche limit and collapse in the process. Saturn’s rings lie within this limit, which suggests they may have originated from a moon that got too close to it.

Another event occurred when comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 was shattered into more than 20 fragments due to a tidal effect caused by Jupiter’s gravity. The comet had already broken up when it was discovered in 1993. Further observations showed that the comet entered Jupiter’s Rosh in July 1992. All fragments of the comet crashed into Jupiter in July 1994.

So far, we have described the Roche limit from the point of view of the planet. However, the fact is that every object in the universe has its own Roche limit. Every star, planet, satellite, and black hole has its own Roche limit.

Another point to be noted is that people, animals, plants, satellites and any other similar objects, being inside the earth’s Roche limit, do not disintegrate. There may be two reasons for this.

One reason is that the Roche limit applies to gravitationally bound objects. Animals and plants are held together by chemical bonds formed by electromagnetic forces. Thus, the Roche limit does not apply here. Also, the gravitational pull between them and the Earth is much smaller, and the tidal effects in such cases would be too weak to do anything.

Will the moon be destroyed?

After discussing how gravity can destroy objects, we can consider the possibility of a scenario in which the Moon breaks apart under the influence of Earth’s gravity. Our current measurements with a laser rangefinder show that it is moving away from Earth at a rate of 3.78 cm per year. So, if things stay as they are, the obvious answer is that Earth’s gravity won’t tear it apart.

But suppose we consider the case where some massive interstellar object arrives and impacts the Earth-Moon system, causing the Moon to get much closer to the Earth. In this situation, it is likely to disintegrate after it enters the Earth’s Rosh limit. If this happens, the Earth will form a ring system similar to Saturn’s.

However, it is possible that even in the previous case, large fragments of the Moon will crash into the Earth, causing serious damage to all forms of life and climatic conditions for thousands of years.

In short, it seems very unlikely that the Moon will be destroyed by gravity. For this to happen, very unusual or extraordinary situations must occur. And while this will almost certainly not happen, the consequences would be very dire for life on Earth if it did.

It is better that the Earth and the Moon remain as they are. Their relationship is responsible for the ebb and flow of the sea and controls the speed of rotation of the Earth, its tilt and climate. If the Moon did not exist, some natural phenomena on Earth would be much more extreme. Temperatures would vary greatly, and ice ages would occur more frequently.